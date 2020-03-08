Residents of Decatur have a right to know what their city government is up to, but that’s impossible when some city leaders are themselves being kept in the dark.
Last year, just two weeks before the annual Dragon Boat Race and Festival at Point Mallard Park, some city officials were involved in a meeting where they learned testing had detected industrial toxins in the water where the races take place.
The meeting and the test results were withheld from the public and City Council members. When nearly a year later Council President Paige Bibbee learned of the meeting, she confronted City Attorney Herman Marks, who confirmed the meeting had taken place and included Mayor Tab Bowling, the CEO of the company that performed the tests and a Decatur Utilities employee, among others Marks told Bibbee he could not recall.
Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill spoke to the media Thursday, revealing all this to the public, after Marks declined to release the test results ahead of this year’s Dragon Boat festival, to take place May 9.
Marks, she said, cited the confidentiality of ongoing litigation involving the chemicals. These are the “forever chemicals” formerly used by 3M and Daikin America that have been found in water and soil samples in Decatur and eastern Lawrence County, and which have been the subject of multiple lawsuits.
“He said no, which kind of shocked me,” Bibbee said. “I was refused those (testing) results. My suggestion was, ‘Let’s take new (tests) that have nothing to do with the lawsuit, so we can just say this is specifically for this instance that the city is allowing people to access (Flint Creek). I was told (by Marks) that this was not recommended. I just want the facts to be out there for the public to make their decision.”
In this case, the amount of forever chemicals involved is so small they pose no realistic health risk, and people’s exposure to them would be minimal, anyway. That, however, is beside the point. The point is this all should be public information. The people of Decatur have a right to know what is in their water and have a right to make informed decisions for themselves.
The lack of disclosure, in fact, makes the situation seem worse than it is.
“If there was testing done and it was negative, I guess I didn’t understand why we wouldn’t share that with the public,” Hill said Thursday. “What was alarming to me is there was no resident representation (at last year’s meeting), and no council involved. … To learn about it a year later didn’t sit well.”
Also, it’s part of a disturbing pattern, especially when it comes to the issue of chemical contamination of the city’s water and soil.
Bibbee has said she and Councilman Chuck Ard last year refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement involving litigation over the chemicals, and in December, a planned executive session intended to update c ouncil members on the litigation was canceled after councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby voted against holding a closed meeting. Under Mayor Bowling’s administration, secrecy has become so extreme it’s not only keeping residents out of the loop, it’s keeping council members out, too.
The administration seems to value secrecy over the council having the information it needs to make informed decisions.
This sort of behavior does nothing to further trust in government.
Residents are likely to wonder if city leaders will go to such lengths to keep secret relatively benign test results, what might they be keeping secret that’s actually bad?
