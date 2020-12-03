Like a retreating army burning buildings and crops so the advancing army cannot use them, President Donald Trump is lighting metaphorical fires on his way out of the White House.
Ironically, one of his targets is online social media, his use of which has helped define his administration. It is almost impossible to separate Trump from his tweets. Twitter is to Trump what radio was for Franklin D. Roosevelt. For good or ill, each president took to the new medium and made it his own.
That has not stopped Trump from adding social media, such as Twitter and Facebook, to his long list of enemies.
“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to ‘Big Tech’ (the only companies in America that have it — corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand.....,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!”
To borrow the language of a popular internet meme, every word Trump tweeted is wrong.
Passed as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which amended the Communications Act of 1934, Section 230 is not a gift to “Big Tech.” It is a protection that extends to all online media and benefits, in particular, the smallest players.
What Section 230 says, while frequently misrepresented, is simple. It says that an online platform is not responsible for what third parties say on the platform. It does not shield the platform from all libel liability.
Twitter cannot, for example, be held liable for what any of its users tweet. It can, however, be held liable for anything the company itself says.
President Trump has benefited greatly from this. He can tweet whatever he wants, and Twitter cannot be held liable. This has infuriated many on the left, who would like to see Trump’s account suspended.
Section 230 has enemies on both the left and the right. The right thinks social media already clamps down on too much speech — specifically the right’s speech — and wants to punish Twitter, Facebook and so forth. The left would like social media companies to clamp down harder and thinks getting rid of Section 230 will make that happen.
Ironically, the left sees the situation more clearly, which means Trump is playing into the left’s hands. Without Section 230, social media will almost certainly restrict what its users say far more than it currently does.
Some of the “Big Tech” companies have made their peace with this. Facebook has endorsed at least revising Section 230. Facebook is a large company, which means it can afford to hire moderators and invest in software to automatically censor anything its algorithms deem inappropriate. Smaller companies can’t afford all that. Repealing Section 230 or rendering it toothless would help shield Facebook and Twitter from competition.
This time, however, Trump may have gone too far for congressional Republicans. By threatening to veto a defense bill unless it contains a completely unrelated repeal of Section 230, he has prompted some in Congress to find their spines.
Section 230 is vital to maintaining the free flow of ideas on the internet. That it is under such a barrage of attacks from both left and right only underscores that point.
