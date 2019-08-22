Severe weather can strike at any time, especially in Alabama, and it doesn’t have to be during severe weather season.
Decatur residents became reacquainted with that fact the hard way Monday evening, when a thunderstorm swept through the city, knocking down trees and traffic lights, and leaving some 8,600 Decatur Utilities customers without power.
We in the Tennessee Valley are all too accustomed to nature’s fury. Since the 1974 “super outbreak” that devastated parts of north Alabama as well as the Midwest, the nation’s “tornado alley” has shifted east from Oklahoma and Texas toward the Southeast, putting Mississippi and Alabama square in its sights.
This week’s storm wasn’t a tornado. It was merely a thunderstorm, but it made a statement that when it comes to severe weather, sometimes there’s no “merely” about it.
“It wasn’t a big weather system or anything like that,” said Todd Barron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. “It’s summer time in Alabama. You’re going to get some thunderstorms.”
Indeed, we’ve seen a lot of them this summer. It seems almost every other night for the past few weeks, the sky is illuminated by lightning off in the distance — and often nearby.
Normally this time of year, when we remind people to be safe outside, it’s because of the oppressive summer heat. We have certainly had that, with the summer’s typically high temperatures combining with high humidity to create stifling conditions. The past few weeks have been filled with heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service, meaning outdoor activity can be potentially dangerous.
All that heat and moisture is also good for charging up thunderstorms.
Monday’s storm is somewhat reminiscent of the one that came through Decatur the night of April 3, 2018.
On that occasion, a severe thunderstorm that the National Weather Service said produced 75-mph winds damaged about 80 homes and businesses and left almost $3.5 million in damage and expenses in Decatur and Morgan County.
Fortunately, only a few minor injuries were reported, but the scars from that storm remain, from damaged homes to the loss of the building downtown that was the longtime home of C.F. Penn Hamburgers.
That storm occurred during the spring severe weather season, yet like Monday’s it didn’t involve tornadoes.
This is all a reminder that it always pays to be weather-aware because dangerous weather can strike at any time of year, and not always when you’re expecting it.
