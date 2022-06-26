Everyone knows tobacco is bad for your health, and tobacco use is a mere fraction of what it was decades ago.
It’s a decline that happened without outlawing tobacco products, but now the federal government is heading in that direction, anyway.
In 1954, 45% of Americans smoked — a percentage that stayed fairly stable until the 1970s. But by 1977, that number had fallen to 36%, and today, according to the Centers for Disease Control, it stands at about 12.5%.
The War on Tobacco had taken many forms: warnings from the U.S. surgeon general, indoor smoking bans, limits on advertising and, mostly, just plain old social pressure. In the days of Don Draper and “Mad Men,” smoking was cool, and Lucky Strikes tasted better because they were toasted. Now smoking isn’t cool.
All of that success in getting people not to smoke has come without prohibition. Prohibition, as we learned during the 1920s with alcohol and since the 1970s with drugs, comes with its own problems. They include black markets, adulterated products, an increase in crime and public corruption. The question is, knowing all that, are the benefits of prohibition worth the cost? When the nation repealed alcohol Prohibition in 1933, it answered with a resounding “no.”
So, given all of the success we’ve had against smoking without making cigarettes illegal, why is the Food and Drug Administration moving inexorably in that direction?
On Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul, the largest maker of electronic cigarettes, to pull its products from the market. Part of the reasoning is that e-cigarettes appeal too much to teens.
Teen vaping has been on the rise, especially since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and local school officials say student vaping is a growing problem.
In Iowa City, Iowa, some high schools have installed sensors in select restrooms in order to detect clandestine e-cigarette use, and local schools are gearing up to do the same. Vaping in the boys room has replaced smoking in the boys room.
Juul is challenging the FDA’s decision, but if the FDA gets its way, most e-cigs would be pulled from the U.S. market. That will come as a blow to people who have switched from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes — and it will be a blow to public health.
Although U.S. health authorities refuse to admit as much, health officials in other countries have acknowledged that while vaping is not safe, it is at least less dangerous than smoking traditional cigarettes. For example, British health officials back e-cigarette use as part of a campaign of harm reduction and recognize also that some smokers use e-cigarettes as part of their transition away from nicotine use entirely.
If the FDA gets its way, removing the bulk of e-cigarettes from the market, it will not only drive many users to black market vaping devices, it will also drive many of them back to cigarettes.
But the FDA has regular cigarettes in its sights, too. The agency is poised to set a maximum level of nicotine that can be in cigarettes.
Cigarette smuggling is already happening in some places, especially states with high tobacco taxes. A federal limit on nicotine in cigarettes would simply increase the level of smuggling, and provide a new source of income for the same criminal gangs and drug cartels that now smuggle drugs into the country. Never mind that nicotine limits may simply encourage smokers to smoke more cigarettes just to get the same nicotine fix — meaning they’ll inhale more bad chemicals, not less.
We have shown already that we can dramatically decrease smoking and nicotine use without the sort of draconian, neo-prohibitionist proposals coming out of the FDA. We should stick to that course rather than risk the dangers prohibition is bound to bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.