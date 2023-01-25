Maybe the question in Washington should be: Who isn’t keeping classified documents in places where they shouldn’t be?
Lawyers for President Joe Biden keep turning up documents — or, rather, keep revealing that they have turned up documents in the recent past. It’s gotten so bad that Biden let the FBI search his home for 13 hours looking for more documents Biden’s team may have overlooked, just to push back against the idea that Biden is being treated differently from former President Donald Trump.
Of course, the only reason the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in the first place was because Trump refused to hand over classified documents the National Archives knew he had. Trump brought that upon himself.
When other officials are confronted with possessing documents they shouldn’t have, they cooperate with the National Archives and law enforcement. Not so, Trump. Trump screams, in effect, “Mine, mine, mine!” like a deranged Daffy Duck who has just discovered Ali Baba’s treasure.
But enough about the former president. What about his vice president?
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox Business recently that he didn’t have any classified documents in his possession. He even described the process his lawyers undertook to make sure they didn’t pack up any classified documents by mistake.
As college football analyst Lee Corso might say, “Not so fast, my friend.”
On Tuesday, news broke that Pence did indeed have classified documents he shouldn’t have. Last week, Pence discovered classified documents in a locked safe in his house. It appears he then did the right thing: He alerted the National Archives and his lawyers, and the FBI came in to take the documents away.
Apart from Trump being Trump, all of this points to the same problem: There are too many classified documents floating around, many of which probably shouldn’t be classified to begin with, and it’s apparently comically easy for government officials to pack them up and walk out with them when they leave office.
Maybe the National Archives needs to call up former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton just to make sure they don’t have state secrets in the attic next to the Christmas decorations.
What’s needed is a top-to-bottom accounting of how classified documents are handled. What’s more, we need for the federal government to declassify documents that shouldn’t be classified in the first place. These can and do include such mundane things as newspaper clippings that are already in the public domain, but they also include things that perhaps once needed to be classified but not anymore. The fact documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are still classified, for example, is ridiculous nearly 60 years after the fact. All it does is help keep the JFK conspiracy book publishing industry in business.
Maybe while House Republicans are investigating the sordid contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, they can spare some time to look at the larger issue of how the federal government classifies information, when it shouldn’t, and how it takes care of the documents it deems so important they should be kept secret from the American people. Congress has already passed legislation meant to reform classification. Maybe Congress can find out why federal agencies aren’t implementing it.
And maybe all of these politicians can spare a moment to consider that they wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place if they didn’t try to keep so much from us.
