Go far enough into the past, and history is all academic. But as history approaches the present, it’s more likely to trample on cherished beliefs.
History, they say, is written by the victors. That says a lot about history, but mostly is tells us history is contested. We revisit it constantly to see what really happened, to separate myth from reality and facts from propaganda.
People who take comfort in certain pat views of history may find all of this “divisive,” but it’s simply how history works, which is why a bill proposed in the Alabama Legislature that would ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” is so misguided.
The bill by Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville would prohibit a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 schools. The banned concepts would include that the United States of America is “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should be required to “acknowledge, affirm, or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder solely on the basis of his or her race or sex.”
There is much here to unpack. The prohibition on forcing students to affirm certain beliefs is less worrisome. Compelled speech and belief have no place in the public school classroom, and the courts have already held as much. In its 1943 decision in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a state cannot force students to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Banning the teaching of “divisive concepts,” however, is much less clear, and will only discourage teachers from teaching real history, which is chock full of things that are divisive and make people feel uncomfortable.
“The American experiment is a two-sided coin, featuring on one side the promise of liberty and equality, while engraved on the other side with chattel slavery, broken promises to indigenous peoples, and codified discrimination,” Steve Murray, the director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, told the House State Government Committee last week during a hearing on Rep. Oliver’s bill.
Oliver’s bill is one of many introduced in state legislatures nationwide seeking to ensure students get only a sanitized view of history. Most of these efforts target by name “critical race theory,” but they define CRT in such broad fashion as to make the term not only vague but useless. Like a host of other abused terms — “neoliberal,” “socialist,” “fascist” and so on — “critical race theory” now has no fixed meaning. It just means, “I don’t like it.”
When that sort of vagueness is enshrined in law, it guarantees the law will be applied haphazardly, more on the basis of politics than justice. The result will be a chilling effect: Teachers will be afraid to teach anything controversial — especially if it conflicts with the prevailing views of those in office.
This is not to defend everything that has taken place in American classrooms under the banner of “critical race theory.”
One can always point to isolated horror stories of teachers telling certain students they are stained by some kind of secular original sin. But the buzz saw of state law is not the proper tool for dealing with such isolated cases; the scalpel of local officials and school boards is. And if the school board is the problem, local parents can deal with it, as they did earlier this month in San Francisco, where voters overwhelmingly recalled three members of a school board that was more interested in renaming schools named for white men than in getting children back into classrooms left empty by COVID restrictions.
This is Alabama. There is little danger of school boards here running amok drunk on CRT. But there is always the danger of the state Legislature meddling in local affairs where it is neither wanted nor needed — and that’s true history.
