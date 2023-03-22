While politicians argue over which political ideologies they want mandated and which they want excluded from public schools, the schools are going about their business of teaching the next generation.
Sometimes lost in the discussion of how to teach things like history and science — or even reading and math — are day-to-day life skills. These are the sorts of things that rarely show up on tests, especially the standardized ones everyone uses to compare how good or bad a job school districts or states are doing of educating their students. Yet basic competence in how to do things like maintain an automobile or manage a bank account are just as important as all of that. And not every child is learning those skills at home.
That’s why life skills instruction like that which took place last week at Brewer High School is important.
“We asked the teachers and students, ‘What are things you think you need to know outside of here? What do you need to be prepared to do when you leave Brewer High School?’” said Brooke Hudson, the assistant principal for Brewer High. “Life Skills Day is trying to give our students the opportunity to learn different skills that they need for life beyond high school.”
For example, Brewer High School head football coach Matt Plunkett instructed students in how to use a riding lawnmower or weed trimmer to maintain a lawn.
Students were able to choose three life skills sessions to take, and according to Hudson, the most popular were self-defense skills, reading recipes, budgeting and how to hitch, haul and back a trailer.
“So often you hear people in the community talk about students not learning they need to be productive in society,” said ninth grade teacher April Linville. “Ms. Hudson was very proactive and set up this Life Skills Day and provided the students with a wide range of skills to choose from.”
At Sheffield High School in the Shoals last week, students participated in the Reality Check program.
Offered by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Reality Check aims to teach youths across the state about life after high school through financial simulation activities.
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Karen Crow said the program drives home the importance of the choices the students make.
“Just renting versus buying (a home) requires serious consideration and research,” she said. “We want the students to be equipped when they take that next step after high school.”
Students in the Reality Check program had to budget for mortgages, insurance, child care, utilities, clothing and groceries. For some, it was a reality check indeed. After budgeting for necessities, many of the students said they didn’t have money left over for entertainment at the end of the month.
Educators say lessons like that also drive home the value of getting a good education that can lead to a good-paying job that allows one to splurge on fun and entertainment.
If that’s the case, then maybe the best way to get students to take an interest in reading, math and the other subjects that appear on standardized tests is to give students enough experience solving everyday challenges to see why a good education is important.
The worst that could happen is they might be able to save money on an accountant by being able to file their own taxes.
