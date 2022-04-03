“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
That’s a saying probably most of us remember from childhood. Maybe a parent said it when we came home upset because of something a bully said at school.
But it is a sentiment that’s increasingly out of fashion. Speech now is violence, at least if it is the wrong kind of speech. And violence isn’t really violence if it’s aimed at the bad speech that’s the real violence.
Such attitudes have simmered in left-leaning academia for decades. After violent protesters clashed on campus with supporters of a far-right speaker, The Daily Californian, a student-run newspaper at the University of California, Berkeley, published a series of op-eds all under the banner “Violence as self-defense,” which defended using violence against hateful speech, which they claimed is the real violence.
Now such notions are spreading out into the rest of society.
During last week’s Academy Awards ceremony, comedian Chris Rock told a joke at attendee Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. This isn’t unusual; this is what comedians often do. After first laughing at the joke himself, Smith’s husband, actor Will Smith, apparently had a change of attitude. He walked up onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face.
Much of the country then spent the next week debating the slap heard around the world. Was Will Smith right? Did Rock have it coming?
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, R-Ohio, praised Will Smith in a tweet she deleted soon after. The next day, she clarified that she doesn’t “endorse violence in any form.”
Will Smith got some support from the right, too. In those cases, the praise came largely from those who mistakenly equate masculinity with violence and who long for the golden olden days when matters of honor were settled with pistols at 10 paces.
“America was horrified,” wrote Michael Warren Davis for The Spectator World edition’s website. “Yet Mr. Smith was just obeying the first rule of chivalry: if you insult a guy’s wife, get ready to throw hands.”
Perhaps the backlash against speech is unavoidable in an era that has more speech than ever before. Anyone, after all, can tweet, blog or Facebook — even if no one is reading. That much speech ensures lots of unpopular things are going to be said.
In a July 2017 article for The Atlantic magazine, Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff, authors of the book “The Coddling of the American Mind,” attempt to hold back against the speech-is-violence tide. They chalk it up to a crisis of resilience, especially among the generation that followed the Millennials, Generation Z, who suffer from greater rates of anxiety, depression, loneliness and suicide than previous generations. And Haidt and Lukianoff argue that treating speech as violence only makes these problems worse, by teaching students that the world is a far more violent and dangerous place than it really is.
Coddling, to use their word, leads to more mental problems now and down the road. Yet we see such coddling of young minds from all over, from left and right. Some activists on the left may try to ban “To Kill a Mockingbird” in order to shield Black students from fictional portrayals of historical racism. Some state legislatures, including Alabama’s, may try to micromanage how history is taught in schools, lest some white students learn that American’s past is not blameless. Both sides are contributing to the crisis of resilience — and teaching students, at least implicitly, that speech is a kind of violence.
But speech is not violence, and those who meet it with violence are not responding in kind. They are escalating. Defending one’s honor, injured pride or hurt feelings is no excuse. Whoever throws the first punch is guilty.
