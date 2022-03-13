To paraphrase Count Rugen, the villain played by Christopher Guest in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride”: Daylight saving time just sucked away one hour of your life. How do you feel?
Like most people coping with the annual spring forward, you may be groggy, listless and feeling like you lost a lot more than just one hour of sleep.
You can change the clock, but you can’t change nature. Standard time is “the natural time defined by the sun,” observes Jay Pea, a retired software engineer in San Francisco who founded a nonprofit, volunteer run group Save Standard Time.
The twice-a-year ritual of changing clocks — forward an hour in the spring, back an hour in the fall — seems to be increasingly unpopular. There is a movement afoot to put an end to it.
Most of the momentum seems to be in favor of making DST permanent.
“The national surge to make daylight saving time permanent unites unlikely bedfellows who say Americans can transcend our political divides to abolish the century-old practice of changing our clocks,” The Washington Post reported last month. “Research has linked the time-shift to an uptick in everything from heart attacks and miscarriages to fatal traffic accidents and workplace injuries.”
Alabama is among the 19 states so far that have taken a stand for permanent daylight saving time. Last year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that would have the state remain on DST year-round — if allowed to do so by Congress.
Right now, no state can adopt year-round DST without Congressional approval.
Two lawmakers who are rarely on the same side, Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass, have introduced a bill that would allow just that.
But sometimes, bipartisanship just means an idea is even more wrong than usual, and not everyone who wants to end the fiddling with clocks wants permanent DST. Of the 143 countries that have used daylight saving time, nearly half have abandoned it, according to the Washington Post story.
Europeans overwhelmingly — 84% according to a European Union study — want to get rid of DST, according to Statista.com.
Americans while increasingly united on wanting to get rid of the time changes are sharply divided on how to do it. Some want to keep clocks on daylight saving time, while others, like the folks at Save Standard Time, want to switch to permanent standard time.
The U.S. has also tried year-round DST before, as an attempt to conserve energy in 1974. People hated it, and it didn’t last.
The claim that DST saves energy — the U.S. Department of Transportation still says as much on its website — is in dispute. According to some studies, DST costs more energy than it saves. Whether it saves or wastes energy seems to depend on where you live and where your energy comes from. At best, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report, it saves only a little energy.
DST is also probably bad for people’s health. According to a 2018 study published in Internal and Emergency Medicine and archived on the National Institutes of Health website, “The available evidence suggests the existence of an association between DST and a modest increase of occurrence of acute myocardial infarction, especially in the first week after the spring shift. Possible mechanisms include sleep deprivation, circadian misalignment and environmental conditions.”
So, why haven’t we gotten rid of DST already? Save Standard Time blames the travel and theme park industries, which argue the extra sunlight at the end of the day encourages visitors — which means more money for them.
One thing we do know: The main people benefiting from the current clock-switching model are the owners of coffee shops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.