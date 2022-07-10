Last month, Congress passed and the president signed a bipartisan gun safety law that provides financial incentives for states that adopt red flag laws. The Alabama Legislature should adopt such a law, both to reduce gun deaths and to take advantage of the federal dollars.
Red flag or extreme risk protection laws allow law enforcement, through court orders, to temporarily seize and prevent the purchase of firearms by those deemed to be a risk to others or to themselves.
They typically can be initiated by law enforcement, members of the at-risk person’s family or members of the person’s household. Some states allow petitions to be filed by school officials and medical professionals.
The July 4 shooting at Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and dozens wounded is a lesson both in the value of red flag laws and the fact that no one law will eliminate shooting deaths. The more modest, but worthy, goal is to adopt legislation that protects citizens by reducing gun deaths.
Police were called to the home of the suspected Highland Park shooter twice in 2019, once when he threatened to commit suicide and once when he threatened to kill everyone in his family. On either occasion they could have used Illinois’ red flag law to seek a restraining order to prevent him from buying guns for 14 days to six months. They failed to do so. Four months after police seized 16 knives, a sword and dagger from the suspect’s home, Illinois State Police approved him for a firearms permit.
While blocking him from buying guns for six months would not have prevented him from purchasing the semi-automatic rifle he allegedly used two years later to shoot more than 80 rounds on a Fourth of July parade from a rooftop, it would have allowed time for a more thorough evaluation of the risk he presented. An investigation would have uncovered extremely violent social media posts and YouTube videos, and could have allowed a court to extend the restraining order.
The fact that officials in Illinois failed to use a tool that could have prevented the July 4 carnage should not obscure the value of that tool. It’s a tool 19 states and the District of Columbia have, and one that Alabama lacks. Republican-led Florida enacted a red flag law in 2018 following a shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that killed 17. Courts in that state have issued 8,969 emergency risk protection orders since 2018.
Alabama has an opportunity to obtain federal money to establish a system to implement a red flag law now, before it mourns for the victims of a mass shooting.
In 2020, with 1,141 gun deaths, Alabama had a gun death rate of 23.6 per 100,000, the fifth highest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, about 550 Alabamians used a firearm to commit suicide.
Another tool the Alabama Legislature could utilize, also encouraged through grants by the federal law passed last month, is to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system for people ages 18 to 21 who seek to purchase a gun.
A red flag law would not eliminate mass shootings, suicides or other gun-related homicides. It would likely reduce them, however, and would provide law enforcement and the courts with a tool to safeguard the citizens whom lawmakers are duty-bound to protect.
