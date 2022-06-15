Now is the time for some fiscal restraint.
Alabama and cities like Decatur have benefited during the past two years both from federal COVID aid and tax revenue that has continued to rise despite the pandemic. As a result, government coffers are flush, and we all know what that means: the temptation to spend.
If you think government is eager to spend money it doesn’t have, that’s nothing compared to how eager it is to spend money it does.
But with the economy of 2022 doing its best to mimic the economy of 1982, state and local governments need to build their reserves — not only in case of an economic slowdown and attendant decline in tax revenue, but because of rising prices making everything necessary for delivering essential services more expensive.
This is not something the state and cities can borrow their way out of, either. With higher interest rates guaranteed for at least the next year and as the Federal Reserve tries to stem the consequences of its own easy money policy, the window on bargain-price borrowing is closing rapidly.
Fortunately, at least some of those responsible for writing the state’s budgets are aware of the dangers.
“It appears that the state today, emphasis on today, is hitting on all cylinders when it comes to the state’s economy,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said last week. “However, with $5 gasoline and 8% inflation, we’re due to decelerate in the coming months. And when that happens I would imagine spending will decline which means sales tax revenues will also decline. And hopefully the jobs will stay in place. But if we fall into a recession, layoffs also occur.”
Following Orr’s advice, many cities have taken their one-time windfall of federal COVID money and put it toward capital projects that won’t obligate them to recurring expenses. With recurring expenses getting even more expensive, that turns out to be better advice that perhaps even Orr originally thought.
As it is, city and county governments are currently competing for employees with private employers who are themselves having trouble getting the workers they need. The reduced hours at Decatur city pools, due to a shortage of lifeguards, are one result.
As of November, the city of Decatur had about $20 million in reserves. In the first quarter of 2022, the city spent more than $2 million of that on unbudgeted capital projects. Now, however, may be the time to keep those reserves in reserve.
Is this all Chicken Little talking? Sure, some experts will tell you recession fears — and especially stagflation fears — are overblown.
“Nothing in the U.S. data is currently suggesting a recession is imminent,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote Tuesday, as reported by The Associated Press. “Job growth remains strong and households are still spending.”
We hope that’s right, but we remember well all of the experts who said inflation wasn’t a threat. Then they said inflation was just “transitory.” Now some of those same experts, who hold policy making positions at the Federal Reserve and in the Treasury Department, are explaining to Congress how they got that so wrong.
Better safe than sorry.
