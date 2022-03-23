Alabama’s charter schools are a step closer to getting more resources under bills pending in the state Legislature. If the bills become law and encourage new and expanded charter schools, those schools could, used properly, help the state avoid turning public schools into yet another culture war battleground.
Last Thursday, the Alabama Senate approved a bill allowing some county tax money to follow students to charter schools. A companion bill by Decatur Rep. Teri Collins awaits action in the state House.
“In a nutshell, what this bill says is that as a student goes to a public charter school, those county dollars go with that student,” said Senate bill sponsor Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston. “But in counties that are disadvantaged, low-population counties, any county under 40,000 population, the dollars don’t move.”
The exceptions for poor and low-population counties, where traditional public schools are already under stress, have won Marsh’s measure broad support. It passed the Senate 22-1-2, and even the Alabama Education Association is satisfied with it.
State tax funding already follows students to charter schools. Marsh’s bill will, within limits, make the same true for county school funding. His bill does not impact funds cities designate for schools.
One thing often obscured in school choice debates is charter schools are public schools — but they are public schools given greater flexibility and autonomy than traditional public schools.
One such example is the Magic City Acceptance Academy, which opened in August in Homewood. According to the school’s mission statement, the academy exists to facilitate “a community in which all learners are empowered to embrace education, achieve individual success, and take ownership of their future in a brave, LGBTQ-affirming learning environment.”
As this makes clear, it’s not just social conservatives who stand to benefit from expanded charter schools. Such schools could make it easier for all parents to find the education environment they believe best suits their children.
For example, instead of having some state law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” or “critical race theory,” parents might choose a charter school that avoids CRT or, on the other side of the spectrum, they might choose a school that emphasizes CRT.
If the state is going to promote charter schools, it should take full advantage of them and the flexibility they provide. Instead of one-size-fits-all micromanagement of school curricula from the state Legislature, allow charter schools to provide varying curricula and let parents decide what’s best.
The state Legislature’s Republican supermajority is in a position for its policies to match its pro-parent rhetoric.
Of course, that also means leaving the field open for possibilities like the Magic City Acceptance Academy, which probably doesn’t meet the needs of most of the state’s parents and students, but seems to meet the needs of some of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.