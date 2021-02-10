The Alabama Legislature officially convened for the 2021 regular session last week. The start of a new session is a great time to remind citizens of the importance of being involved in the legislative process. But this year, that involvement will be more challenging for the public.
Due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person public access to this year’s legislative session will be limited. Individual citizens or groups supporting various pieces of legislation will no longer be able to pack meeting rooms or galleries to observe what’s going on. And you must have an appointment to meet one-on-one with your legislator.
“What we’re telling people is: Don’t come to the Statehouse anticipating to meet someone unless you have made some phone calls and you have a prior appointment,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia.
That means citizens must be more diligent than ever to keep abreast of what’s happening in Montgomery.
One of the easiest means of doing so is to use the official website of the Alabama Legislature: www.legislature.state.al.us.
Once you are on the homepage of the site, click the “Find My Legislator” link at the top portion of the website. You’ll be taken to a page where you can input your address and find out who represents your district in both the House and Senate. Clicking on their name provides you with contact information — an email link, personal websites if applicable, addresses and telephone numbers for their Montgomery and district offices.
Most legislators have individual websites that provide insight into issues they are passionate about. And most state lawmakers are active on social media (Facebook, Twitter). Following your legislators on Facebook and Twitter can provide invaluable insight into their priorities and local activities.
The Decatur Daily and its website are great places to find coverage of the activities of north Alabama legislators while the state House and Senate are in session.
Communicating directly with your legislators about issues that are important to you and your community is a great way to learn more about their thinking. Sending an email lets those legislators know what issues matter to you. Be sure to state why you support or oppose a particular issue. Be courteous. Don’t make threats or demands. Ask for a response.
You can also call your legislator. Keep in mind that lawmakers will not always be available to take your call. Ask to speak to the legislator, or to the aide who handles the issue you would like to comment on. If he or she isn’t available, you can leave a message. Take down the name and title of the individual you speak with. Ask that the legislator send you a written response.
Thank the person who took your phone call for his or her time and consideration.
Be timely with your emails or calls. Potential legislation can face several possible votes as it works its way out of committees in hopes of getting a vote on the floor. So make sure you bring up your thoughts on pending legislation before key votes.
Many residents are reluctant to reach out to their lawmakers to discuss pending legislation. Some are skeptical their thoughts and comments will fall on deaf ears and won’t be taken seriously.
Don’t be reluctant to talk to your state legislators. They were voted into office to work for all of us — even those who did not vote for them. Your thoughts on issues are important, both during the legislative session and throughout the months between sessions.
“We need public input in what we do down here because we do make decisions on taxpayer dollars and public welfare,” McCutcheon said.
