Sunisa Lee’s story is one of those you can file under the heading “only in America.”
With former Olympic champion and this year’s favorite Simone Biles sidelined, Lee became Team USA’s last, best hope for women’s gymnastics gold. And in the individual all-around competition, she delivered.
When the competition was over, Lee stood atop the podium in Tokyo, a gold medal draped around her neck, as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played.
At a watch party a world away in her native Minnesota, her family and friends among the Hmong-American immigrant community also celebrated.
But Lee’s story didn’t begin in Tokyo, and it won’t end there either.
It began with her parents seeking a better life in America and settling among the Hmong immigrant community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota.
Minnesota state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her told The Associated Press that patriotism runs deep in the Hmong community, many of whom fought for the United States in Laos during the Vietnam War, and who have been oppressed in every other country where they’ve lived, from Laos to China.
In America, they and their children found a chance to succeed, and many, like Lee, have.
Ironically, they are exactly the sort of immigrants whom immigration restrictionists now want to keep out of America: supposedly low-skilled refugees fleeing oppression, but bringing with them a strong work ethic and a strong sense of family.
It was in just such a community where Lee grew up and where she trained.
Now Lee is getting ready to join another community. In a couple of weeks, she will enter Auburn University, where she will be part of the gymnastics team. Her coach there will be Jeff Graba, the twin brother of her longtime coach Jess Graba.
“(College) just has been another one of my dreams and goals after the Olympics,” Lee said Friday. “… I do want to go to college and have fun and kind of get away from this elite atmosphere just because it’s so, like, crazy. And I know that college is going to be way better.”
One thing that couldn’t be better is Lee’s timing. She begins her college experience not only already having won a gold medal on the world’s largest stage, but just as new rules will allow her to profit from it.
With the new name, image and likeness rules, Lee can cash in on endorsements and other deals while retaining her collegiate eligibility. It’s the American Dream.
Those who want to close America’s borders and end birthright citizenship would deprive us not only of the likes of Lee, but of other hard-working immigrants who want to become Americans, live the dream and raise their children here.
They would also deprive America of one of the things that makes America truly exceptional.
“America represents something universal in the human spirit,” President Ronald Reagan said in a speech in 1988. “I received a letter not long ago from a man who said, ‘You can go to Japan to live, but you cannot become Japanese. You can go to France to live and not become a Frenchman. You can go to live in Germany or Turkey, and you won’t become a German or a Turk.’ But then he added, ‘Anybody from any corner of the world can come to America to live and become an American.’”
There’s no doubt Sunisa Lee and her family are Americans, and they’ve made America proud. Lee will next get to do the same in Alabama.
We’d like to be among the first to welcome her to her new home, and the folks can come down and visit anytime.
