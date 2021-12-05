Santa Claus may be able to circumnavigate the globe, negotiate chimneys and deliver gifts all in a single night, but the rest of us have to do it the hard way. We have no sleigh pulled by eight tiny reindeer to help us manage the world’s tangled supply chains.
That means not only might anxious parents have trouble finding exactly the right Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle that little Ralphie has on his Christmas wish list, charities that provide toys and other gifts to needy children are finding themselves in a holiday bind as well.
“Jim Silver, CEO of Toys, Tots, Pets & More, a toy industry review website, says charities are bound to see less toy donations from manufacturers this holiday season because many containers holding their products are stuck at U.S. ports, which have been experiencing record volumes of shipping containers as the economy recovers from the pandemic,” reported The Associated Press.
According to The Toy Foundation, a industry-wide charity made up of toy manufacturers, donations of new toys for the group’s charity efforts are down nearly 80% in dollar value this year compared to 2019.
The main culprit is the bottleneck at U.S. ports, and while the nation’s largest port, the Port of Los Angeles, has been running around-the-clock since last month to clear the blockage, it may take months before things get back to normal. Even then, there is also a shortage of truck drivers to get toys and other goods from the ports to the store shelves.
This is before the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for truck drivers goes into full effect in January, assuming it’s not blocked by the courts.
Supply chain issues and the driver shortage are even taking a toll on Christmas trees, which are in shorter supply and costing more.
Experts say the best people can do when shopping for toys, either for the family or to donate, is shop early — basically the same advice you’d get under normal circumstances.
“We are encouraging everyone who has generously supported us in the past, and who would like to do so again this year, to shop early and to get those toys to us as quickly as they can,” said Kenneth Hodder, commissioner for the Salvation Army.
And it’s not just supply. Inflation is showing up on the toy aisle just as it is in the meat and dairy cases and at the gas pump.
The toys that are in stores now cost 23% more than they did last year, according to Isaac Larian, CEO of U.S. toy maker MGA Entertainment.
At least one national group planned ahead.
Toys for Tots is not expecting shortages, the organization’s vice president of operations told The AP, because it purchased about $16.5 million worth of toys this spring. But clearly that is not the case everywhere.
To help locally with toys and other charitable needs, see the How to Help listings on page D4.
