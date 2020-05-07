At least three Alabama sheriffs have said they will not enforce the state’s “safer at home” order, which is keeping some businesses closed and others restricted, while also imposing social distancing requirements on virtually all.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon posted on social media that he has instructed his deputies not to take action against businesses or churches that violate state restrictions. He told WBMA-TV that he was not defying Gov. Kay Ivey, although agree or disagree with his stance, that’s exactly what he’s doing.
“It’s just we have people in our county that are hurting that need to get back to work and support their families. I can’t in my heart of hearts punish somebody for trying to do what’s best for themselves, their families and their congregations,” he said.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack on Tuesday posted a similar statement — since deleted — on social media.
And on Sunday, Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I had to go into Walmart today to buy a gift. It was completely packed. I see where beaches are full at Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. This gradual reopening doesn’t make any sense. I have instructed your deputies not to enforce the guidelines that have been handed down. We are smart enough to use precautions. I refuse to tell y’all how to worship or make a living. This is my decision and mine alone.”
Only time will tell if these sheriffs’ decisions not to enforce the safer-at-home order makes a difference one way or the other. The incubation period for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is estimated at about two weeks. Similarly, the rush to brand governors who have reopened their states more quickly than Alabama as reckless may prove true, but it is still premature.
Also, citizens may take precautions on their own. Just because a state is reopened or just because a lockdown order isn’t enforced doesn’t necessarily mean customers will rush back to movie theaters, for instance.
A certain amount of discretion by local officials in determining which laws to focus on enforcing and which crimes to prosecute is inevitable. What is rare is making a political point out of it.
What is especially interesting here is that the actions — or rather inaction — of these sheriffs have, so far, not provoked howls of outrage from the Alabama Legislature.
In the past, the Legislature has objected whenever local law enforcement refused to enforce laws passed at higher levels. For example, the Legislature has outlawed so-called sanctuary cities. And when there was even the slightest hint that the Decatur Police Department might not be making a high enough priority of working with federal officials to enforce immigration laws, Decatur state Sen. Arthur Orr introduced a bill to, among other things, make it a crime for a city and county official to adopt a policy intended to limit enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Similarly, when the city of Birmingham decided it was going to ignore a state law demanding that the city keep and maintain a Confederate monument, lawmakers decided to introduce bills upping the penalties.
All of those bills are probably moot for the current legislative session. While the state Senate has gone off track, state House leader Mac McCutcheon has said his chamber will stick to the agreed upon, abbreviated agenda of passing the state’s budgets and local bills.
All of this just goes to show, however, that there seems to be no real principle driving how lawmakers react to which rules local law enforcement decides to enforce. It’s all just political expediency.
