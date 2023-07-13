According to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research public opinion survey, confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court is at its lowest level since 1973.
“The public demonstrated waning confidence in the Supreme Court in 2021 and 2022. Just 26% reported a great deal of confidence in 2021, falling to 18% in 2022 — an all time low since the (General Social Survey) began recording this data in 1973. Further, 36% had hardly any confidence in the Supreme Court — the highest recorded since the GSS began,” The AP reported.
Much of this is driven by disagreements with some of the court’s recent rulings, breaking along partisan lines. After the court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, confidence in the high court fell among among those who support a woman’s right to choose. But the real decline started with the election of Donald Trump to the presidency in 2018 — with confidence in the court plummeting among Democrats and women.
Even so, Republicans also lost confidence in the Supreme Court, although by a less drastic amount. While confidence in the court among Democrats fell from an already low 32% to 8% from 2018 to 2022, among Republicans it fell from 37% to 26%.
Regardless of party or ideology, and regardless of the court’s decisions, most Americans don’t think much of it. And it’s not just because the court is issuing rulings that run counter to the opinions of the majority of Americans.
It’s not the Supreme Court’s job to follow the polls. It’s the court’s job to interpret and apply the laws of the land. That can often set the court at odds with public opinion, which, given the fickleness of public opinion, is not necessarily a bad thing.
When the court overturned Roe, Democrats lambasted the court as undemocratic, because a majority of Americans support abortion rights, in some form. But when the court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions this year, Democrats couldn’t make that claim, because most Americans, across racial lines, oppose racial preferences for deciding who gets into college.
Yet the court’s rulings are not the only reason the institution has lost public confidence. Several members of the court are giving, if nothing else, the appearance of cashing in on their positions. Whether that’s in the form of high-dollar gifts and favors from friends — as is the case with Justice Clarence Thomas — or sweetheart book deals, as The Associated Press revealed this week in the case of Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Supreme Court justices benefit from all sorts of perks, whether that’s teaching gigs that require little in the way of teaching, to plush seminars and speaking engagements. But unlike the legislative and executive branches of the federal government, the Supreme Court isn’t subject to strict ethical rules. It has, at best, some vague guidelines.
“If they just establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, it would give us much more confidence in their integrity,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and we agree,
Normally, we’d be skeptical of an institution policing itself, but Democrats who think Congress should police the court are setting themselves up for a fall the next time Republicans control both houses of Congress. The three branches of the federal government are designed to be independent of one another. It’s not the executive or Congress’ place to police the Supreme Court, so for better or worse the court must police itself.
Chief Justice John Roberts can get the ball rolling by establishing clear ethical rules for the justices. The longer he avoids the issue, the more likely he makes it that Congress gets involved, and if you think the nation’s high court is politicized now, just wait until that happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.