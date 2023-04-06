We live in an age of technological marvels, yet fear and distrust of technology seems to be on the rise. Nowhere is this more obvious than with artificial intelligence.
Speaking to his council of advisers on science and technology Tuesday, President Joe Biden said, “AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change, but it also has to address the potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security.”
ChatGPT and other AI software are already at work doing everything from running internet search engines to copying the writing styles of famous and even not-so-famous authors to creating near-realistic photos of things that never happened and people who don’t really exist. They’re not perfect — far from it. Some AI picture-makers have a real problem depicting human hands, for example. They seem to think the average person has more than five fingers on a hand. But they are getting better.
The speed of AI development has even led some tech experts to sign on to an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on AI development. The signatories include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk.
But a moratorium on AI is not a serious proposal. There’s no way to enforce it, and the only people who would agree to it voluntarily are probably the people one would least need to worry about. Somebody is going to be working on AI technology, and if the right people aren’t doing it, the wrong people will.
One of the leaders in pushing the envelope of AI is Musk’s own Tesla Motors, and a cynic might suggest Musk’s motivation in calling for a moratorium — and in stirring up AI fears in general — has more to do with stalling his competitors than anything else.
AI pessimists raise nightmare scenarios of AI that gets too advanced, too fast and decides to wipe out humanity (think the “Terminator” movies), or kills us off accidentally because we’re in the way of it fulfilling its programming or even enslaving us for our own good. But these are the stories of science fiction, and they depend entirely on whether the teller is a pessimist or an optimist.
We’re in a pessimistic period. When “Star Trek: The Next Generation” debuted in 1987, the face of AI was the friendly face of the android Data. When the sequel series “Picard” debuted in 2020, it opened with androids rebelling against humanity with bloody results. The pessimists have even taken over “Star Trek.”
The moral panic that surrounds the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app is another example, combining tech pessimism with the growing antagonism between the U.S. and China. But as the congressional hearings where TikTok’s CEO was grilled by lawmakers show, there’s little there to the TikTok threat — and the lawmakers who want to regulate it certainly don’t understand what they’re regulating.
Also, the cure for TikTok, the RESTRICT Act, is worse than the disease. It would give the executive branch unprecedented powers to restrict online commerce and speech. It could also ban the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, which people can now use online to help protect their privacy.
That’s right: Because of a concern about TikTok and China invading Americans’ privacy, Congress is considering a law that would hinder Americans’ protecting their own privacy. As for TikTok itself, China bans it there, so clearly that government sees it more as a threat than a tool.
Indeed, social media and AI, just like the internet before them, are mostly a threat not to the average person, but to repressive governments, which is why truly repressive governments build “great walls” to keep it out.
There’s always reason for caution, to lessen the extent to which new technologies are misused, but trying to stop or slow new technologies is bound to fail. All that can accomplish is leaving some people behind.
