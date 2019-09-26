Climate change and school shootings — these are all real problems. But when we sensationalize them, that becomes a problem, too.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, gave an impassioned speech this week at the United Nations, calling on world leaders to act to address global warming.
“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” she told the UN’s Climate Action Summit. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
She is not an isolated case.
Other children seem to live in a perpetual state of fear.
Also this week, presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., posted a video in which she interacts with a student who lives in fear of a school shooting.
“I just don’t want to die,” the girl says. Harris’ response is “You’re right to feel that way” but to remember “we’re all in this together, OK?”
The tweet from Harris’ official account containing the video also says, “Leaders in Congress who fail to have the courage to act on gun violence are traumatizing an entire generation of students.”
This, however, is wrong. It is not inaction on gun violence that is traumatizing an entire generation, just as it isn’t inaction on climate change that is traumatizing a generation. Rather it is the apocalyptic rhetoric used by people like Sen. Harris, which has convinced a lot of impressionable young people that real problems aren’t merely problems, but an existential threat.
It isn’t minimizing a problem simply to keep it in perspective, and failure to do so may cause its own problems.
“Researchers at the University of Bath and members of the Climate Psychology Alliance (CPA) in the United Kingdom say children are commonly being subjected to a barrage of concerns about the future of the planet and ‘environmental doom,’ ” Newsweek reported last week. “Psychologists ... said a rising number of kids and young adults are being treated with psychiatric drugs in order to reduce the emotional stress and exhaustion caused by ‘eco-anxiety,’ or, a fervent fear that humans will go extinct as a result of their own pollution and damage to the environment.”
Not only are they being treated with drugs, some students are wondering what is the point of school or thinking about college or the future.
The same goes for school shootings. As horrible and tragic as school shootings are, and as ineffectual as Congress has been in dealing with them, they remain, statistically, a remote threat. Students are far more likely to die in a traffic accident when going to school than in a shooting at school.
“The chance of a child being shot and killed in a public school is extraordinarily low. Not zero — no risk is. But it’s far lower than many people assume. ... And it’s far lower than almost any other mortality risk a kid faces, including traveling to and from school, catching a potentially deadly disease while in school or suffering a life-threatening injury playing interscholastic sports,” wrote David Ropeik, author of “How Risky Is It, Really? Why Our Fears Don’t Always Match the Facts,” in a column in The Washington Post.
If we terrorize children with scare stories about remote dangers, we may subject them to a more immediate danger — psychological scarring that could stay with them for years.
