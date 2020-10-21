With the new coronavirus taking its toll on leisure travel and many people stuck at home and starting to go stir crazy, it’s important to remember that taking care of one’s health means more than taking precautions against COVID-19. It also means looking after one’s mental health.
One of the easiest ways is simply to get outdoors. Fortunately, north Alabama has an abundance of walking and biking trails people can enjoy while still being alert for the coronavirus.
Decatur’s Dr. Bill Sims Bike Trail runs 14.7 miles from Point Mallard to Rhodes Ferry Park to Wilson Morgan Park, taking riders along some of Decatur’s most scenic and historic points.
In Athens, the Swan Creek Greenway Trail starts at the SportsPlex north of Athens High School, connects to the loop track at Athens Middle School, passes Swan Creek Park, and then joins up with Swan Creek to cut through the woods until it ends at U.S. 72.
Farther north in Elkmont, the Richard Martin Rails-to-Trail offers more than 10 miles of trail suitable for walking or horseback riding. Winding through rural woods and past farmland, this trail also includes the site of the Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
But one need not stick to official trails. Sometimes a walk though the neighborhood can reveal treasures hiding in plain sight.
The Alabama Historical Commission has recently gone live with an interactive map pinpointing thousands of historic buildings and sites throughout the state. You can find the map at https://ahc.alabama.gov/historicpreservationmap.aspx.
“The map is still a work in progress, but the agency said 42 of the state’s 67 counties have been plotted so far, and more than 40,000 points have been mapped into one layer,” according to The Associated Press. “About 130,000 documents have been scanned including survey forms, photographs, booklets, and maps.”
Decatur and Hartselle are two areas that are already well-represented on the map. Zoom in on Decatur, and you’ll see pinpoints lining every inch of the city’s historic districts. Click on one at random, and you’ll find homes like the J.W. Powell House at 720 Alma St. N.W. Click on a star, and you’ll see registered historic sites like the Wayman A.M.E. Church.
“As an easily accessible public record of Alabama historic resources, it also includes documentation of properties receiving state and federal tax credits, cemeteries, Native American sites and historic African-American schools,” said Alabama Historical Commission Chairman Eddie Griffith in a statement Monday. “This continuing effort will eventually expand to all of Alabama’s counties, and future documentation of historic resources will be added.”
Whether organized walking tours, seasonal “ghost tours” or simply going out on your own or with the family, with the Alabama Historical Commission’s map on your smartphone, there are plenty of ways to escape to the outdoors before winter sets in.
