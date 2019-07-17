The city of Decatur never seems to have enough money to take care of the basics, whether that’s maintaining the streets or mowing the grass, so it’s always disconcerting to see city leaders spend money on yet another study of dubious value.
We’ve reluctantly supported a parking study of downtown Decatur, with part of the cost to be picked up by the Morgan County Commission, simply to put to rest for the foreseeable future the question of whether the city needs a downtown parking deck.
The $267,275 the city of Decatur is paying the Birmingham-based adverting agency Big Communications, however, seems extravagant on its face, and even more so when one sees what the city is getting.
The city hired Big to develop a branding campaign, which seems like a misplaced priority from the outset. To the extent Decatur suffers from a poor reputation, it’s not something that can be glossed over with a snappy ad campaign and a new slogan. It is something that can be fixed by making the city an inviting place to live, with nice subdivisions, smooth roads and good schools.
Those are all areas where the city is taking steps to improve, with a proposed rewrite of city zoning rules to make multipurpose developments easier, a priority list for paving and resources devoted to youth programs, improving reading scores and increasing the number of pre-K classrooms available.
But these are long-term projects, not silver bullets, and they require not only a lot of heavy lifting but a lot of persistence.
Coming up with a new city brand carries the immediate rush of a quick fix, but it doesn’t leave much behind when the high is gone.
A city committee make up of representatives of the city, the city school system, Decatur Utilities, Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce chose from among three branding options Big submitted.
The brand the committee selected was “A little Different.”
“Not only is Decatur a unique community, but its size is its strength,” explained Mark Ervin, chief strategy officer and partner of Big Communications, in a presentation to the City Council. “This line plays on the idea that Decatur is small yet distinct. It’s the best of small-town Alabama with access to a major metropolitan job market.”
We are not sure how the man on the street will get all of that from “A little Different.”
It seems as though Big and the committee are aiming at something like the “Keep Austin Weird” slogan of Austin, Texas, except they don’t want to portray Decatur as weird, which is good because we don’t think Decatur residents, or prospective residents, want weird.
They want a quiet place with nice amenities, good schools and easy access to outdoor recreation. In short, they don’t want different, but the same things people in neighboring cities want, even if every town or city puts its unique spin on them. No other city in north Alabama has a wave pool, for example.
No matter how much the city spends, no brand is going to replace “the River City.” The Tennessee River is essential to the city’s industry, transportation, recreation and self-image. It’s an identity that wasn’t conjured by committee but grew over time. It’s Decatur’s history, its now and its future.
And it’s a nickname the city got without having to pay anyone to come up with it.
We think $267,275 is a lot of money just to come up with a slogan no one outside City Hall and the visitors bureau will ever use.
