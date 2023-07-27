Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has joined the fight to widen Interstate 65, even if it means replacing the state’s transportation director.
In a tweet Saturday, Ainsworth criticized the Alabama Department of Transportation for prioritizing less-congested traffic arteries while traffic continues to build on the state’s main north-south roadway.
Ainsworth said gridlock on I-65 “frustrates drivers, hurts tourism, and slows commerce. Meanwhile, ALDOT is spending $1 billion on a project with less than (a twentieth) of the traffic count. ALDOT needs a new plan, new priorities, and new leadership NOW.”
The project with “less than (a twentieth) of the traffic count” involved adding lanes to U.S. 43 from Tuscaloosa to Mobile through rural west Alabama.
The U.S. 43 project will four-lane a corridor through the state’s impoverished Black Belt region, where local officials and state lawmakers hope it will help stem the loss of business and population. But the Black Belt’s economic problems are much deeper than the width of the highway, so while residents of west Alabama will in the next five years enjoy improved roads, it’s not likely west Alabama will see a major population increase to go with it.
The same cannot be said for north Alabama, which is growing rapidly, with Huntsville now the state’s largest city — with I-65 traffic in Morgan and Limestone counties growing along with it.
According to stats The Daily reported last October, the annual average daily traffic count in both directions along I-65 in Morgan County north of Upper River Road was 47,391 vehicles in 2018 and 50,420 in 2021, an increase of 3,029 vehicles per day. The traffic count just south of Alabama 36 near Hartselle has increased from 40,773 vehicles daily in 2018 to 43,450 in 2021. In Limestone County, I-65 traffic flow just south of Interstate 565 has grown even more. In 2015, the annual average daily traffic count was 35,450. In 2018, the number had reached 47,391, and in 2021 it averaged 50,420, an increase of 14,970 in daily traffic count in six years.
Yet despite all of this, adding lanes to I-65 remains a low priority, with money the main issue. The cost of replacing the I-65 bridges over the Tennessee River is a major obstacle, and ALDOT is about to undertake a rehabilitation project on the bridges — at far less cost — that will extend their lifespan and push into the far future any talk of replacing them.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, has said widening I-65 is at least 10 to 15 years away from plans being in place.
“I-65 widening is a long-range plan; it will be many, many years in coming,” Orr told The Daily last year. “We’ve got to take care of the crisis areas. I-565 and Shelby County need work, a third river bridge in Decatur is needed.”
It will take more than a change at the top of ALDOT to address what has really been decades of neglect — not only of the state’s infrastructure in general, but of north Alabama’s in particular. The funds now available from an increase in the gasoline tax are allowing the state to play catch-up, but that doesn’t undo the long history of south Alabama’s needs getting met while north Alabama has gone wanting. That stems from the long pre-Civil War division between the Appalachian north and the Plantation-dominated south: two ends of the state, two distinct political cultures and two often bitter rivals.
For most of that time, the southern end was the more well off, but in the past 50 or so years that has changed. Now north Alabama leads the state in growth, but it’s only now catching up in political clout.
Changing the priorities of state road funding that go all the way back to George Wallace is like turning a battleship at sea — it’s not done on a dime.
In this case, it will take an awful lot of dimes. But the plans need to be made starting now, and they need to look ahead to a future that will still be the future when the money is available. Otherwise we’ll always be playing catch-up.
