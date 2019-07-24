On March 23, 2018, at 6:01 p.m. CDT, President Donald Trump tweeted, “As a matter of National Security I’ve signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again.”
Trump is about to sign another bill like it.
On Monday, the president tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills....”
It’s like Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion, except for Twitter. For all President Trump tweets, there exists an equal and opposite President Trump tweet.
The budget deal Trump praised rubber stamps the record debts the United States has racked up during his administration.
The Associated Press summed up the agreement thus: “The agreement is on a broad outline for $1.37 trillion in agency spending next year and slightly more in fiscal 2021. It would mean a win for lawmakers eager to return Washington to a more predictable path amid political turmoil and polarization, defense hawks determined to cement big military increases and Democrats seeking to protect domestic programs.”
Not everyone in Washington was pleased.
“No new controls are put in place to constrain runaway spending, and a two-year suspension on the debt limit simply adds fuel to the fire,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mike Johnson, R-La. “With more than $22 trillion in debt, we simply cannot afford deals like this one.”
Rep. Johnson is part of an endangered species: a congressman who at least claims to care about the national debt.
The Tea Party movement, which arose during President Barack Obama’s time in office, is dead. The movement was supposedly concerned with the debt and runaway spending.
What remains of it, absorbed into Trump’s base, no longer seems to mind deficits all that much.
Early this month, Rush Limbaugh delivered the news to a caller to his radio show:
Caller: “In 2019, there’s gonna be a $1 trillion deficit. Trump doesn’t really care about that. He’s not really a fiscal conservative. We have to acknowledge that Trump has been cruelly used.”
Limbaugh: “Nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore. All this talk about concern for the deficit and the budget has been bogus for as long as it’s been around.”
It’s not true that all concern for the deficit has been “bogus,” but it’s clear that it has been for most in Congress and a large number of charlatans using it to raise money and rile up their listeners.
Ripping into Obama in 2012, Limbaugh said, “People know that this is happening. They know they’ve never seen spending like this. They know they’ve never seen indebtedness racked up this fast. They know it instinctively. That’s why the Tea Party came into existence.”
Now he admits it was all a con.
According to New York Times economics reporter Jim Tankersley, annual average discretionary spending grew 3% during Obama’s first term and shrank 2% in his second. In Trump’s first term, it’s on track to increase 4%, and that’s with an economy that isn’t just coming out of a recession.
And so, we proclaim the Tea Party dead, at least until the next Democratic president comes along, when it will likely rise from the grave and tell us again that deficits do matter — when it’s Democrats racking them up.
