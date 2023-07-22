The city of Decatur has invested a lot of time, effort and money into beautification of the city’s entryways.
After years of delays, the city is finally addressing the fact that drivers entering Decatur on U.S. 31 from across the Tennessee River haven’t been able to see much at all when entering the city at night.
Early next year, the lights along both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S.31/Alabama 20 connecting Morgan and Limestone counties will again be functional. The city is getting a federal grant to cover much of the cost. The grant is to fund greenhouse gas reductions, and the new lighting along the Hudson Memorial Bridges and causeway fits the bill because energy-efficient LED lights will replace the old incandescent light fixtures.
The Federal Carbon Reduction Program grant of $477,189 will defray just over half the estimated $837,140 cost of replacing the 78 light fixtures.
Cost has been the main reason the lights have been inoperative for so long. Safety is another. In February 2020, four Decatur Utilities workers were seriously injured at the north end of the southbound bridge when a Chevrolet Silverado plowed into DU pickups which in turn collided with a boom truck. Two of the workers were ejected from the boom bucket, and two others were injured at street level. All four were there to work on the bridge lights. Soon thereafter, DU General Manager Ray Hardin advised the city that the utility would no longer maintain the lights due to the safety issues and because of “the increasing maintenance requirements of obsolete facilities.”
DU advised the city in 2015 that the lights needed replacing. Moreover, the lights needed frequent maintenance because they are the target of hungry rodents. City Engineer Carl Prewitt said rodents were getting into the light poles and chewing the wiring, and that is the main reason the lights were frequently out.
While maintaining the incandescent light fixtures and replacing old bulbs was a safety issue for DU workers, the lack of lights has been a safety issue for drivers — a fact not lost on City Council members.
“I do think it’s the right thing to do for the city to get those lights working,” said Council President Jacob Ladner. “It’s a safety issue, especially when we have a time change and it’s dark at 5 o’clock and we have so many residents that are coming back into Decatur and then residents who work in Decatur and are going back to Madison County.”
Apart from cost, jurisdictional issues have delayed addressing the issue, with the city arguing the state road should be the state’s responsibility and the state refusing to handle the lights’ upkeep.
As it is, replacing the lights will require an environmental study and other steps that will delay the project by about two months. The study is a requirement of the federal grant — yet more, in this case, unnecessary red tape.
But at least there is finally light at the end of this tunnel. It shouldn’t have taken this long to get to a solution. When the city can spend $50,000 to install illuminated street signs in downtown and is investing $10 million to beautify the northernmost mile of U.S.31/Sixth Avenue, less than $1 million to address the first impression most nighttime visitors to Decatur have of the city doesn’t seem like much — especially when safety is also involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.