Congress gets its role backward
The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly last week, 354-60, to rebuke President Donald Trump for his Syria policy.
Even most House Republicans voted for the nonbinding measure, supporting it by a tally of 129-60. Most of Alabama’s House delegation supported it, too. The only no votes came from Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, and Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope.
Whatever one thinks about the United States’ role in the Middle East in general and Trump’s handling in particular of the conflict in Syria between Turkey and the Kurds, the House’s action is a joke, and not a funny one.
For years, Congress has abrogated its responsibility for U.S. military deployments. It never approved President Barack Obama’s initial deployment of U.S. troops to Syria and went out of its way to avoid doing so subsequently.
Having never authorized the use of military force in the first place, however, the House seems eager to disapprove how that force is used as soon as the situation goes sideways.
This is an insult both to America’s troops now in the region and to the Constitution.
The NBA takes one for the team
While the NBA’s initial public statements on the matter were tepid, behind the scenes the NBA has been standing up to the authoritarian Chinese government.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that Chinese officials wanted Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to be fired for his tweet supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.
The NBA’s response to China was a flat “no.”
“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said last week. “We said, ‘There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.’ ”
This comes even as the league experiences what it calls “substantial” financial losses in the Chinese market as a result of standing behind Morey.
It can’t be easy for the NBA to stick to its guns, but as long as it does, it deserves fan support.
New record unemployment low
Alabama’s unemployment rate has fallen to a record low of 3%, according to the state Department of Labor. That translates into about 67,000 unemployed people vs. 2.2 million with jobs.
Even parts of the state with chronic employment issues are experiencing levels of unemployment not much above what the Federal Reserve considers the “natural rate” of unemployment, which is 4.5% to 5%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama has the state’s highest unemployment at 6.2%.
With more jobs coming to the state, Alabama hopefully will be in good position to weather any difficulties that come in the future, even as the global economy’s health seems uncertain.
