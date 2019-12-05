Auburn football team shows tenacity
Most weeks after the Iron Bowl football game, folks say it’ll be talked about for the next year. However, Saturday’s game will be an exception. It’ll be talked about for decades.
Auburn defeated rival Alabama 48-45 in a game that was never dull. Neither team ever led by more than seven points, and fans’ hearts fluttered through nine lead changes.
Much of the discussion in the aftermath focused on what went wrong for Alabama. However, the flip side is that Auburn did many little things right and found a way to win. Congratulations to Auburn fans for earning bragging rights and to the football team for showing incredible tenacity.
Auburn never panicked when it fell behind a higher-ranked opponent. In the face of mounting pressure, the Tigers made all four of their field goal attempts, none shorter than 43 yards. The Auburn defense contributed two touchdowns. And the Tigers made the most of the final one second of the first half, kicking a field goal.
Neither team was perfect in the game, but the level of excitement was.
We can’t wait until next year.
Scholar intent on doing good
All of Morgan County can be proud of UAB Honors College senior Abigail Franks. The Priceville High graduate not only has noble goals that include working to keep the environment healthy, she was one of 236 students nationally who were selected as Rhodes Scholar finalists this fall.
Although Franks wasn’t one of the 32 students selected last month to receive a Rhodes Scholarship, becoming a finalist is prestigious. Only the most capable college students even apply for the scholarship, and fewer than 10% of the more than 2,900 students who began the application process became finalists.
The Rhodes Trust says academic excellence is only the first requirement for earning its scholarships. “Great personal energy, ambition for impact, and an ability to work with others and to achieve one’s goals” are other criteria, according to the Rhodes Trust. “In addition, a Rhodes Scholar should be committed to make a strong difference for good in the world, be concerned for the welfare of others, and be conscious of inequities.”
Those words describe Franks, a Somerville native. At UAB, she helped launch WEARE (We Envision Alabamian Renewable Energy), an organization that advocates for sustainable energy policies, just over a year ago.
She hopes to continue efforts to safeguard the natural world, she says, because “when I protect the environment, I protect everything and everyone that I love. I want to spend my career creating policies that protect vulnerable populations from climate change and mandate environmental cleanup.”
We look forward to seeing what she accomplishes.
