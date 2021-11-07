We hope you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep this morning.
It wasn’t really extra, of course. It was simply getting back the hour you lost last spring. Like a tax refund, it was something taken away and given back.
Today marks the end of Daylight Saving Time and the return to Standard Time, half of the semiannual ritual that disrupts people’s sleep and makes them late to work or school. Fifteen states, including Alabama, have said they want to end the practice entirely.
Last May, the Alabama Legislature passed and Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that would enact year-round Daylight Saving Time — provided the U.S. Congress goes along.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, is a co-sponsor of a bill that would allow individual states to observe DST or not. So far, however, that bill is lost in committee, where it is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.
Thus, the ritual continues.
Benjamin Franklin often gets the credit (or blame) for inventing Daylight Saving Time, but this is, like George Washington’s cherry tree, a tall tale, although not quite as tall as that tree.
Franklin did, jokingly, suggest that residents of Paris, where he lived as U.S. ambassador to France, could save on their candles by adjusting their sleep schedules. He wasn’t so egotistical as to suggest human beings should actually try to change the time.
According to The Franklin Institute, no doubt seeking to shift blame from its estimable namesake, a New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson first came up with the idea for DST in 1895. No doubt he wanted more light by which to study his bugs.
Countries began adopting DST during World War I as a way to save fuel. Germany was first, followed by most of the rest of the belligerents, including the U.S. in 1918. DST was unpopular in the U.S. and was ended after the war, only for President Franklin Roosevelt to bring it back for the next war. After another postwar break, it returned for good in 1966.
As it turns out, DST may not even do the one thing it’s supposed to do: save energy. Perhaps it did in the past, but many studies now find that the energy saved by using less artificial lighting is more than spent using more air conditioning. We do know that the annual switch to Daylight Saving Time interferes with people’s brain functions and puts them at higher risk of heart attacks and possibly even strokes.
So if DST is so awful, why not just get rid of it? It turns out there is a powerful lobby in favor of keeping it.
“What we don’t tend to know as Americans is that the biggest lobby on behalf of daylight saving since 1915 in this country — and to this very day — is the Chamber of Commerce,” says the late Tufts University professor Michael Downing in a 2015 video about DST.
The reason is simple, according to businesses: More daylight after work means more time for shopping — and more money spent on gas going to those shops, which is another energy cost.
“Daylight saving is a loser as an energy plan, but it’s a fantastic retail spending plan,” Downing said.
If the world leaders who last week were busy making promises they mostly won’t keep to fight climate change were serious, they could look at abolishing DST entirely.
As it is, however, the momentum in the U.S. seems on the side of never-ending DST rather than abolition, which at least still has the advantage of ending the semiannual clock ritual and the ill effects of disrupted sleep patterns.
There’s just one thing: Switching to DST permanently means never getting back that lost hour, which is like never getting your tax refund.
