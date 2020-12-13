The U.S. Department of Justice has finally lost patience with the state of Alabama.
On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit over conditions in the state’s prisons, which are among the worst — if not the worst — in the nation.
“The Department of Justice conducted a thorough investigation of Alabama’s prisons for men and determined that Alabama violated and is continuing to violate the Constitution because its prisons are riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence. The violations have led to homicides, rapes, and serious injuries,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she was disappointed by the suit.
“This is disappointing news, as the state has actively been negotiating in good faith with the Department of Justice following the release of its findings letters,” Ivey said in a statement.
The governor may be disappointed, but even a casual observer of the situation knew this was coming.
“It didn’t take a psychic to see that coming,” former state senator — and new head of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles — Cam Ward told Alabama Daily News. “For years we have been told as a state to get a handle on our criminal justice system and the problems that plague it. All of the state has work to do, but I’m confident the executive and legislative branches of government see how dire the situation now is and are ready to step up to the challenge.”
We wish we were as confident as Ward says he is. His has been one of the few voices in state government sounding the alarm regarding the state’s prisons. Yet for years, the state Legislature has let the problem fester until, finally, Ivey took it upon herself to bypass the Legislature and seek bids for new prisons that would be constructed by private companies, which the state would then lease back.
The result has been a less-than-transparent process that is now seeing the state enter into negotiations with two private developer teams for new facilities in Bibb, Elmore and Escambia counties.
State officials have estimated costs for new facilities at $900 million, while outside critics have said the cost could be $2 billion or more. Painting the rosiest of pictures, Ivey’s office said it expects costs to be no higher than $88 million a year, according to The Montgomery Advertiser.
Facilities, however, are only part of the problem. Even if the current prisons weren’t antiquated, dilapidated and overcrowded, they’d still be understaffed, and understaffing can’t explain away the guard-on-prisoner violence that the federal government has documented.
Among the many such incidents documented in a federal report released in July, the most chilling is that of a prison guard beating a handcuffed prisoner in a medical unit while shouting, “I am the reaper of death, now say my name!” while the prisoner begged for death.
A lot of people don’t like hearing it, but we have a responsibility to those we incarcerate. We cannot say simply, “if they hadn’t broken the law, they wouldn’t be there,” and then turn our heads to any and all abuses that occur at the hands of our state and in our name. It is a core principle of justice that the punishment fit the crime, and Alabama prisons now amount to cruel and unusual punishment.
The state’s efforts on the one hand to reduce the prison population are undermined on the other by new criminal laws and penalties passed by the Legislature every year and, until recently, by a parole board under Ward’s predecessor that virtually called a halt to releasing inmates even when they seemed ideal candidates for parole.
Alabama’s prison problem is far larger than not having enough space to lock even more people away. That is why the federal government has finally stepped in. If anything, it took too long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.