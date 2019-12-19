Every fisherman knows there comes a time when you cut bait and go home.
When it comes to the city of Decatur’s effort to “rebrand” the city, that moment came some time ago.
To date, the city has paid Big Communications of Birmingham $117,000 for a rebranding campaign that has produced nothing but a slogan — “A little Different” — that seemingly everyone dislikes.
To say this was not money will spent is an understatement, and yet the city’s partnership with Big continued until last month — when Big seemingly ended it.
In a letter to the City Council, Big Communications President Mark Ervin said his company and the city are “currently at an impasse on the requested community engagement plan.”
Salvaging the relationship would require spending more money, even beyond the $267,000 the City Council originally authorized.
Council President Paige Bibbee said “it’s not the fault of anyone” that the partnership with Big didn’t work out but it’s probably best that the city walk away.
We agree.
No one likes wasting taxpayer money, but the partnership with Big seems unlikely to result in anything meriting additional cost.
As for the $117,000 the city has already spent, it’s not coming back, although it creates a temptation to spend more. Economists even have a name for this behavior: the sunk cost fallacy.
People commit the sunk cost fallacy “when they continue a behavior or endeavor as a result of previously invested resources (time, money or effort),” according to Behavioraleconomics.com. An example of the sunk cost fallacy is overeating at the all-you-can eat buffet just to make sure you get your money’s worth. You come away from the table feeling terrible and needing a nap.
Now that the partnership with Big appears to be over, city officials remain split on whether to continue with another branding effort. Councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby said they favor focusing on beautifying the city and paving its roads.
“We don’t necessarily need a marketing firm,” Jackson said. “We brand ourselves by cleaning up our city and taking care of our problems.”
Bibbee, Hill and Bowling said they believe the city would still benefit from a branding plan.
We think Jackson and Kirby have a point: Maintaining the city is its own branding.
Who can even, off the top of their head, think of the slogans and nicknames neighboring cities use? (For the record, Hartselle is the “City of Southern Hospitality” and Athens is “Classic, Southern, Character,” which reads like something one might find on a whiskey label.) Only Huntsville leaps to mind, but it didn’t become the Rocket City because experts and focus groups concocted a brand. It’s the Rocket City because they built the rocket engines that took America to the moon there.
Decatur is in a fight to attract new residents, but branding is not going to win that fight. Making Decatur an attractive place to live will.
Unfortunately, that takes more time, effort and resources than simply contracting with a marketing firm. But at the end of the day, the city is left a better place for not only future residents, but current residents, too.
The same can’t be said for a branding campaign.
