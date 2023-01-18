The Issue

While President Joe Biden's classified document problem doesn't seem to be as deliberate as former President Donald Trump's, it is an embarrassment that points to deeper issues with how classified information is handled and whether all of it needs to be classified in the first place.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents that have cropped up at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and an office in Washington, from Biden’s time as vice president.

