U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents that have cropped up at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and an office in Washington, from Biden’s time as vice president.
To say this is an embarrassment for the Biden administration is an understatement. It comes as the Justice Department investigates the apparent mishandling of classified documents by former President Donald Trump, which led to federal agents going to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to retrieve them.
Republicans are certainly making hay out of the similarities. It’s politics, and that’s to be expected. But as things stand there is a key difference: In Biden’s case, it appears White House officials are the ones who discovered the documents and alerted the National Archives. In Trump’s case, it was the National Archives that discovered the documents were missing, and Trump stonewalled when it came to requests to return them. What’s more, investigators believe Trump kept the documents for the flimsiest of reasons.
“Federal agents and prosecutors have come to believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Washington Post reported in November.
If anything, Trump’s situation has more in common with that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose private email server contributed to her political undoing, ironically at Trump’s hands.
Clinton has, as recently as last September, denied having any classified documents on her server.
“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…,” she tweeted on Sept. 6. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”
The best the fact-checkers at Politifact can do for Clinton is label that “half true.”
“On July 5, 2016, the FBI released its findings on an investigation into Clinton’s emails. Then-FBI Director James Comey said of the 30,000 emails, 113 were determined to have contained classified information at the time they were sent,” Politifact noted. “Comey said three of those had a marking indicating they were classified, and that 2,000 more were marked as classified after the fact by various agencies.”
A 2018 Justice Department report found that the “emails in question lacked the proper classification markings.”
Of course, whether the documents were marked properly or not would not have been so much of an issue had Clinton not been using a private email server — apparently so she could keep a closer eye on her staff.
The Biden administration is in a bind of its own making, and it’s a good thing Garland acted quickly to appoint a special counsel. Already there are discrepancies in the Biden administration’s account of events, which call into question either the administration’s honesty or its competence.
Moreover, the situation raises two overarching issues: the apparent ease with which classified information can end up in places where it doesn’t belong and whether all of that information should be classified in the first place. And that’s setting aside the obvious double standard. A low-level official or an ordinary citizen being similarly careless with classified material would get into trouble, and possibly face legal consequences. Not so if you’re a president or secretary of state, unless you go out of your way to be obstructionist.
President Barack Obama signed the Reducing Over-Classification Act in 2010, which is meant to declassify information that never should have been classified in the first place. But the act has not lived up to its promise.
Maybe the documents held by Biden and Trump shouldn’t have been classified. Nevertheless oversight of “classified” information seems comically lax. One way or another, the federal government’s classification system is broken.
