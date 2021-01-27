The deadly tornado that swept through Fultondale, just north of Birmingham, on Monday night reminds us that it’s always tornado season in Alabama.
The distinction between the official tornado season and the rest of the year is more a matter of degree than kind. Tornadoes are always possible; it’s only their likelihood that changes.
Monday’s tornado killed a teenager who had taken shelter in a basement along with the rest of his family.
“They were doing what they were supposed to be doing,’’ said Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith.
Yet sometimes sufficient warning and a place to escape the elements aren’t enough.
That is why it should concern us all that the center of tornado activity in the United States has been steadily creeping eastward from Texas and the prairies of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska — known as “Tornado Alley” — toward Alabama and the rest of the Southeast. It’s not as if we were lacking in tornado activity before, as those who lived through the 1974 Super Outbreak can attest.
A 2016 study published in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology found that the center of the nation’s tornado activity shifted between 1954 and 1983 from east Texas and Oklahoma to north Alabama and Tennessee.
“Deaths from tornadoes in the southeastern U.S. are disproportionately common compared to elsewhere in the country,” according to storm researchers at Purdue University. “Researchers believe this might be due to storms happening before the peak of tornado season, when they typically move more quickly. Other explanations could include bad storm visibility, inadequate shelter and higher population density in Southern states.”
Purdue researchers have studied north Alabama tornadoes in particular, along with researchers from the University of Massachusetts and the University of Oklahoma.
Subsequent studies have found the same eastward shift in peak tornado activity.
“Regions in the Southeast and Midwest are closing the gap (with Texas and Oklahoma) when it comes to the number of tornado reports,” said Northern Illinois University meteorologist Victor Gensini, who led a study published in 2018.
No matter whether you call it “global warming” or “climate change,” some researchers believe it is responsible for the shift in tornado activity that has made Alabama an even bigger target for deadly storms. The jury is still out on that question, but it is the mere possibility that global warming has resulted in a new tornado alley that has motivated researchers to undertake some of these studies in the first place.
Given the real threat of severe storms to lives and property in north Alabama, it’s at least comforting to now have an administration in Washington that doesn’t dismiss global warming as a “hoax.”
