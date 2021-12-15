Severe weather can strike at any time, and the storms that struck the Midwest and upper Tennessee Valley this past weekend are a somber reminder of that fact.
As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 88 people, including 74 in Kentucky, had died in the December tornado outbreak that swept across five states.
Hardest hit was Dawson Springs, Kentucky, where one official estimated 60% to 75% of the town was beyond repair, according to The Associated Press.
Also among the hardest hit communities was Mayfield, Kentucky, home to 10,000 residents and a candle factory where at least eight died.
State and federal occupational safety officials are looking into the factory after NBC reported Monday that some workers heard plant supervisors say employees risked being fired if they left early because of the severe weather threat, although it wasn’t clear Tuesday there was any necessary connection between the employees’ claims and the investigations.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said such reviews are done whenever workers are killed on the job.
“So it shouldn’t suggest that there was any wrongdoing. But what it should give people confidence in, is that we’ll get to the bottom of what happened,” Beshear told reporters.
Of course, we in north Alabama are no strangers to severe weather and tornadoes, including in November and December, a period meteorologists have dubbed the secondary severe weather season.
In National Weather Service statistics covering 1950 to 2020, April and March rank as the most active periods for tornadoes. But November ranks third, and December comes along in the middle of the pack at No. 6.
On Dec. 16, 2000, a tornado swept through Tuscaloosa, killing 11 people and carving a path of destruction through the heart of the city. The same day, two tornadoes touched down in Limestone County. Both of the Limestone tornadoes caused some damage to homes, trees and outbuildings, but neither, fortunately, resulted in injuries or deaths.
Alabama was lucky last weekend, but we know we’re not always the ones to dodge the bullet. More often than not, Alabama is where tornadoes are prone to strike. That has become even more the case in recent decades, as Tornado Alley, once centered in Oklahoma, has shifted east to Mississippi and Alabama.
Some scientists maintain that global warming will only make such late-year tornadoes worse — not necessarily more numerous, but more powerful and more likely to stay on the ground for a longer time.
Regardless of whether that’s the case, though, being prepared for severe weather in November and December is simply a fact of life in Alabama.
That includes not only individuals and schools, but also businesses, especially those that employ a large number of people. Having a plan in case of severe weather is essential.
