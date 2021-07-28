Two traffic collisions this week, one of them fatal, underline the dangers drivers and their passengers can face when they have to pull to the side of the road.
Early Sunday, a Tennessee man was killed while changing a tire on U.S. 31 at Calhoun Community College. A pickup collided with the man’s parked vehicle, and one of the two men who had occupied the parked vehicle was injured, as were the two occupants of the pickup. The Tennessee man died at the scene.
On Monday, a state trooper was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle at mile marker 351 on Interstate 65 in Limestone County, when another vehicle collided with the trooper’s vehicle, which then collided with the commercial vehicle.
No one was killed in the wreck, but the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The resulting pileup, however, forced authorities to close I-65’s southbound lanes for roughly five hours.
There are measures safety experts recommend for drivers who have to pull to the side of the road. They include turning on your vehicle’s hazard lights and deploying cones or reflective triangles to make yourself more visible to traffic, especially at night.
Mostly, however, it is incumbent on drivers to be aware of their surroundings and, most importantly, drive within the posted speed limit, so they can slow down and make space for drivers off to the side. Being aware and giving yourself time to react is the best was to avoid tragedy when a surprise arises.
Construction zones pose similar hazards, and north Alabama is currently full of them. They include the road widening project on Interstate 565 and the overpass project on Huntsville Brownsferry Road across I-65. Many of these construction projects are part of the Rebuild Alabama program, funded last year by an increase in the state gasoline tax. Rebuild Alabama is helping the state catch up on infrastructure upgrades that have lingered for years. But it also means there are lots of construction projects slowing down traffic.
According to Federal Highway Administration data, “From 1982 through 2017, 27,037 individuals (about 773 per year) lost their lives in work zone crashes. Since the peak year of 2002 — when 1,186 died in construction and maintenance zones — the number of deaths declined steadily to an average of 591 from 2008-2014, then increased to an average of 772 from 2015-2017.”
Whether it’s work zones or stranded travelers, drivers need always to be aware. The consequences of speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving can be fatal for drivers and their passengers, but they are more likely to be fatal when they involve unprotected people on the roadside.
