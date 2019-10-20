Already the subject of a House impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump seems to think he might as well go for broke.
The White House announced Thursday that Trump’s resort in Doral, Florida, will be the host of the next G-7 summit, June 10-12.
If this isn’t a president personally benefiting from his own office, we don’t know what is. One can argue over phone calls, and who is pressuring whom, but benefiting financially, from other countries, through the office of the presidency is exactly what the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause prohibits:
“No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
As owner of the Trump National Doral resort, the president would directly benefit from foreign heads of state and their entourages coming there for the next G-7 summit.
The Group of Seven countries are the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defended the decision to hold the G-7 at Trump National Doral by claiming the president would not actually make a profit from the event. But that is not relevant.
“Most respectfully, Mr. Mulvaney’s focus on profit, while it may make sense in the economic world, is not what the Framers were concerned about,” said Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Thursday. “They were concerned about a gift or cash coming directly or indirectly to the president of the United States, even if it’s done at a loss. Now, the president owns shares of stock in a corporation that is one of the owners of this, along with many other investors. He also owns shares of stock in the corporation that manages it. So those corporations will receive a great deal of money from foreign heads of state because this is there.”
This is not the first time the president’s business holdings and those of his children have raised questions about whether Trump is improperly benefiting from his office.
Certainly the president is feeling the heat, thus his fixation with Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who has turned his family name into board seats for overseas corporations. But so far there is no evidence anything Hunter Biden has done, no matter how unseemly, is illegal, even if it does look like the sort of business as usual that justly motivates voters to want to “drain the swamp.”
The issue with President Trump’s war against the Washington, D.C., “swamp” has always been its one-sidedness.
The White House awarding a major summit to a Trump property shows just how one-sided it is.
Having already dared the House of Representatives to impeach him, the president seems to be ready to go all in. Perhaps he thinks he has nothing to lose.
We suspect an impeachment fight will only strengthen his support among his most die-hard supporters, and the president clearly expects the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.