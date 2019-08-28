Serious primary challengers are bad news for sitting presidents. Every incumbent president for the past 40 years who has faced a serious challenge within his own party has gone on to lose the general election.
President Gerald Ford vs. Ronald Reagan, President Jimmy Carter vs. Sen. Ted Kennedy and President George H.W. Bush vs. Pat Buchanan all revealed major discontent with the incumbent that proved fatal when November rolled around.
The two minor candidates who challenged Richard Nixon in 1972, however, would make for challenging “Jeopardy!” questions. (They were Pete McCloskey of California and John Ashbrook of Ohio.)
The question then is, how serious a primary challenger to President Donald Trump is former one-term Illinois congressman and current radio talk-show host Joe Walsh? Is he serious or a future contestant-stumper on Final Jeopardy?
If you answered, “What is a contestant-stumper, Alex?” then you have a good chance of playing again tomorrow as the returning champion.
As for Walsh, we suspect he’s in this for the parting gifts, which given how these things usually work means a paid contributor gig at one of the three major cable news channels.
As unpopular as Trump is with Democrats and independents (the most recent AP-NORC poll put the president’s overall job approval rating at 36%, which is close to his established floor), he remains popular with Republicans.
So, why is Walsh running against Trump?
“He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry. He’s incompetent. He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Walsh told ABC’s “This Week” program this past Sunday when announcing his candidacy.
Yet Wash could just as easily be describing himself. He has a history of making bigoted statements, stoking resentments and promoting conspiracy theories.
Walsh can’t even get straight when he turned against Trump.
“He now claims Trump questioning the U.S. intelligence assessment about Russian interference while in Helsinki in July 2018 is when Trump ‘lost me for good,’ ” reported the conservative Washington Examiner. “But Walsh was still sharing pro-Trump content on Facebook months after Helsinki, including an October 2018 meme that proclaimed ‘it’s so great that Hillary Clinton isn’t President!’ ”
Still, Wash says he has changed his tune, and on Sunday, he apologized for his past comments.
“I helped create Trump. There’s no doubt about that, the personal, ugly politics. I regret that. And I’m sorry for that,” he said.
Fine. But a newly repentant sinner with a history of opportunism is probably not a serious standard bearer for anti-Trump sentiment within the Republican Party, to the extent such sentiment exists.
After voters booted him from Congress, Walsh made his new career doing exactly what he accuses Trump of doing. Perhaps he should spend a few years in sackcloth and ashes before expecting voters to mark their ballots for Walsh 2.0 — or is it 3.0 at this point?
Trump has another primary challenger already on the campaign trail. Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is campaigning almost exclusively in New Hampshire, hoping to trip up Trump in the nation’s first primary. Weld, a fiscal conservative and social liberal who was last seen as the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential nominee, is as much of a long shot as Walsh, but at least he doesn’t have Wash’s baggage.
If the “never Trump” Republicans want a candidate, Weld would make a better pick than Walsh.
