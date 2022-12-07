On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. On that day, he took the presidential oath of office, known for its simplicity and brevity:
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Not all presidents live up to that oath, but no presidents, while in office or afterward, have repudiated it outright. Yet, as he did so often during his presidency, Trump continues to violate the long-established norms of American politics.
Last week, independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi, formerly of Rolling Stone magazine, tweeted out a story on the involvement of various politicians and others in trying to suppress a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.
The younger Biden’s troubles are well documented, and the attempt to suppress the Post story was clearly a mistake — and one that likely backfired, as the attempted suppression by one social media company, Twitter, only drew more attention to the sordid saga of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
There may be more to come from the so-called Twitter files released by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk, but the most striking thing about Taibbi’s initial reporting is how little new it contains. Taibbi himself says there is no evidence that elements of the federal government intervened to suppress the story. We are troubled, however, by the groupthink of former intelligence officials who sought to portray the laptop and its contents as “Russian disinformation,” and by the tendency in general to treat ex-spymasters as disinterested analysts. Nevertheless, there is, as yet, no smoking gun in Taibbi’s reporting.
None of that matters to Trump, who has declared his candidacy for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination and seems eager to distract from his mountain of legal problems and self-inflicted wounds like hosting a Holocaust-denying white supremacist media personality at his Florida estate.
Over the weekend, Trump went on his Truth social media platform to rage against the Twitter machine and the new non-revelations:
“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
What even to make of this? Even if election fraud did exist and cost Trump the presidency — it did not — throwing out the rules, up to and including provisions of the Constitution, is neither an answer nor an option. Throw them out and replace them with what? Whatever puts Trump back in office, apparently.
This is unconscionable coming from a former president — and especially coming from a candidate for president.
“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” said Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. “I think the former president would be well-advised to focus on the future, if he is going to run for president again.”
Whether one agrees or disagrees with Trump on matters of policy is increasingly irrelevant. With each passing week, the former president shows himself to be morally and temperamentally unfit for the job. How can anyone now seriously expect Trump even to abide by the presidential oath?
