Former President Donald Trump never tired of trumpeting his experience as a businessman and a negotiator — and he thought he knew better than everyone else about every arm of the federal government he encountered.
The Tennessee Valley Authority was not immune from his criticism. But as with so many of the now ex-president’s initiatives, his attempt to micromanage TVA backfired.
The TVA board decided last week to increase the pay of their CEO, Jeff Lyash. That comes after Trump attacked Lyash last summer as “ridiculously overpaid.”
During a dispute with Lyash and TVA, the lobby group U.S. Tech Workers ran an ad attacking Lyash’s pay. The ad ran where Trump was sure to see it, and he responded as the group hoped.
“Another one of many Fake T.V. Ads, this one about the Tennessee Valley Authority, which for years has paid its top executive a ridiculous FORTUNE,” Trump tweeted after the ad ran.
Trump subsequently fired TVA board Chairman Skip Thompson of Decatur and another board member and called for Lyash’s replacement as CEO. Trump also said the TVA CEO’s pay should be capped at $500,000, a far cry from Lyash’s total compensation of $7.3 million for fiscal 2020.
As if to placate the president, TVA undertook a study to find out just how much it should pay its CEO.
What the study found is Lyash makes “37% to 28% below the market median of CEO compensation” for the head of a utility company. So, the board decided to give Lyash a raise, although the exact dollar amount has yet to be disclosed.
“Look, it’s a big number. It gets people’s attention,” TVA Board Chairman John Ryder, who succeeded Thompson, told reporters last week. “It’s a big number if you’re talking about the bureaucracy, the federal bureaucracy. It’s a very small number, or relatively small number, if you’re talking about CEOs in the utility industry. So, it was not an apples-to-apples comparison.”
As Ryder noted, the law requires that TVA’s CEO be compensated in a matter competitive with the private sector.
“This management team isn’t paid by the federal government,” Lyash said. “It’s paid through electric system revenue by the 10 million people in the valley.”
None of this means TVA’s performance or the compensation of its leaders is immune from criticism. But that criticism should be informed, and not a bunch of snap judgments based on TV ads run by special interests with skin in the game.
Ironically, Trump’s ill-informed criticism resulted not in Lyash’s firing and a pay cut for the CEO position, but a raise for Lyash, who still has his job, while Trump does not.
One of the things that first put TVA in Trump’s crosshairs was its continuing shift from coal-fired electric generation plants to greener technologies, including wind and solar. This comes as the cost of solar power has fallen dramatically, making it a good deal economically as well as environmentally.
While Trump was complaining of a “war on coal,” TVA’s management was looking to the future. So, perhaps Lyash and his team were earning their pay after all.
