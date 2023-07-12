Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s grandstanding has left the U.S. Marine Corps without a confirmed leader for the first time since 1910.
Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday after completing his four-year term as the Marine Corps’ leader. Gen. Eric Smith, the assistant commandant, has been nominated to be the corps’ new commandant, but his nomination remains stalled because of Tuberville’s lone crusade.
Tuberville, Alabama’s senior U.S. senator, has placed holds on all nominations for senior military jobs because of his dispute with the Defense Department over a policy that pays for travel when a service member must travel out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.
Smith is now “acting commandant,” but, as the Associated Press reports, “he can do nothing that would presume confirmation. As a result, he can’t move into the main residence or the commandant’s office, or issue any new formal commandant’s planning guidance, which is traditional for a new leader.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and many of Tuberville’s fellow senators, including fellow Republicans, have criticized Tuberville’s stalling tactics as a threat to military readiness. And unless Tuberville ends his blockade, it promises to get worse.
“The Army, Navy and Air Force are all expected to face the same delay later this year, as could the nomination of the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” the AP notes. “The current chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, leaves his job at the end of September. Gen. CQ Brown, the current chief of the Air Force, has been nominated to replace Milley ….”
As of last Friday, according to the Pentagon, Tuberville had held up the promotions of 265 senior officers, a number that could rise to 650 by the end of the year and will leave many officers doing two jobs as not only are their promotions stalled but their successors’ promotions are stalled.
Tuberville continues to maintain that his holds on promotions are not detrimental to the armed forces — an opinion in which he is virtually alone. This makes one wonder if he really believes this or simply doesn’t care. Tuberville did, after all, flub a basic civics question right after winning office — misidentifying the three branches of the federal government as “You know, the House, the Senate, and the executive” rather than the legislative, executive and judicial.
Tuberville seems intent on having many issues both ways, for example voting against a budget that included spending on rural broadband infrastructure and then praising the broadband spending when it gets doled out to Alabama or criticizing China while buying stock in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
“According to the (financial disclosure) filings, Tuberville made three separate purchases as a joint owner of the American DepositaryReceipt shares from December 14 to December 21” in 2021, according to Business Insider. He quietly dumped some of those investments later.
Tuberville claims to support a strong U.S. defense and talks about all of the threats the U.S. faces abroad — like China. Yet his actions don’t match up. His actions treat the U.S. military as a pawn in a fight over abortion. When it comes to military readiness, Tuberville’s actions prioritize the culture war over getting ready for and trying to deter the real thing.
It’s time either for Tuberville to end this or for senators to change the rules to prevent a single senator from holding military promotions hostage.
