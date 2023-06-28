Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville continues to stand athwart the U.S. Senate yelling, “Stop!”
Tuberville continues his one-man crusade to hold up military promotions unless he gets his way regarding military leave policy. This has put Tuberville at odds not only with the White House and the Pentagon, but also his own party’s leadership.
“No, I don’t support putting a hold on military nominations,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in May. “I don’t support that. But as to why, you’ll have to ask Sen. Tuberville.”
The why is because the military has instituted a leave policy so that military personnel seeking abortions, but stationed in states where abortion is effectively banned, can travel to states where the procedure is legal.
Tuberville has mischaracterized the leave policy as “making taxpayers pay for abortion,” which is only indirectly true. The military policy covers only travel expenses. Personnel are responsible for paying for the procedure unless it falls under the already-existing rules for “covered abortions,” which according to the Department of Defense are abortions for pregnancies where the mother’s life or health are at risk, or pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
By this logic, one could say the federal government is also paying for abortions if a woman seeking one rode on a government-subsidized Amtrak train.
But such is Tuberville’s obsession that he presses on. His grandstanding has held up more than 200 military promotions to date, which the Pentagon says threatens military readiness.
“These holds set a dangerous precedent and puts our military readiness at risk at a time when our military is expected to defend the nation and meet the acute threat of Russia and address the pacing challenge of (China),” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing last week.
As of now, the Marines will have an acting commandant for the first time in 164 years starting next month, reported Military.com, because Tuberville’s hold is preventing the appointment of outgoing Gen. David Berger’s successor, Gen. Eric Smith.
Tuberville, who claims his holds aren’t adversely impacting military readiness, wrote last week in a column in The Washington Post that, “Acting officials are in each one of the positions that are due for a promotion.”
But Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, an Alabama native who earned a master’s degree from Auburn University, where Tuberville was once head football coach, has been blunt in his criticism of Alabama’s senior senator.
“This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” Austin wrote in a letter responding to one from Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “The United States military relies on the deep experience and strategic expertise of our senior military leaders. The longer this hold persists, the greater the risk the U.S. military runs in every theater, every domain, and every Service.”
Democrats have said senators should look at changing the rules that allow a single senator to block appointments, but with only the slimmest of majorities they’re not really in a position to do so. Meanwhile, other Republican senators are following Tuberville’s lead. Ohio’s J.D. Vance has threatened to put a hold on all nominees to the Justice Department.
The Senate could get around Tuberville’s intransigence by holding floor votes on every promotion and appointment, but that is a cumbersome and time-consuming process, especially with more than 200 officers involved.
It’s past time for Tuberville to release his holds and let the U.S. armed forces get back to their business without his meddling and distractions. Whether or not the holds affect military readiness, they disrespect the armed services Tuberville claims to champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.