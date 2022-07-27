“For 40 years the U.S. Public Health Service has conducted a study in which human guinea pigs, denied proper medical treatment, have died of syphilis and its side effects.”
That was how a story published 50 years ago by The Associated Press began. How it ended is with the uncovering of one of the more infamous episodes in America’s history.
Today, it’s known as the Tuskegee experiment.
About 600 Black men in Macon County — 399 with syphilis and 201 without the disease — were enrolled in a U.S. Public Health Service program they were told would provide treatments for blood-related ailments.
They were not told, however, that one-third of them would not receive real treatments and would instead serve as a control group that researchers could study.
By 1943, penicillin was widely available to treat syphilis, but it was offered to none of the men in the program.
By the time AP reporter Jean Heller’s story ran, at least seven of the men had already died of untreated illnesses, and another 154 from heart disease.
The Tuskegee experiments were human experimentation, carried out on a marginalized population that the U.S. government — and much of society at the time — deemed expendable. It was a shameful episode in the nation’s already checkered racial history, and it led to long-term consequences even beyond the lives of the men directly affected and their families.
As a result of the AP story, “the Assistant Secretary for Health and Scientific Affairs appointed an Ad Hoc Advisory Panel to review the study. The advisory panel concluded that the study was ‘ethically unjustified’; that is, the ‘results [were] disproportionately meager compared with known risks to human subjects involved,’” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own official account on its website. “In October 1972, the panel advised stopping the study. A month later, the Assistant Secretary for Health and Scientific Affairs announced the end of the study.”
But although the study ended, its painful memory remains. Even today, there remains significant distrust among African Americans of medical studies, which ironically makes it more difficult for researchers to test the effectiveness of drugs and other treatments on Black patients.
“Mistrust of the health care system emerged as a primary barrier to participation in medical research among participants in our study. Mistrust stems from historical events including the Tuskegee syphilis study and is reinforced by health system issues and discriminatory events that continue to this day,” according to the summary of a 2010 paper, “More than Tuskegee: Understanding Mistrust about Research Participation.”
Many people also blamed the legacy of Tuskegee for low rates of COVID vaccination among Blacks soon after vaccines became available. Since then, however, the race gap has closed.
There are many lessons to take from the Tuskegee story. The first is the value of investigative journalism, which in this case not only uncovered unethical medical experiments but ultimately ended them.
A second is that trust, once lost, is not easily regained. It has taken 50 years and a global pandemic for the federal government’s medical establishment to regain trust among the nation’s Black population. Meanwhile others have promoted various conspiracies related to COVID and other diseases aimed at shattering that trust among other populations — and they’ve done so for political and financial gain.
A third is that government secrecy encourages distrust. The more open and upfront government agencies are, and the more they allow the public to see the — yes, sometimes messy, sometimes tentative — process of decision making, the more likely it is the public will have confidence in government advice and pronouncements.
