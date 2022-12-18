The First Amendment is easy. Free speech is hard.
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter and a self-described “free speech absolutist,” is learning this the hard way. And unfortunately for him, Musk is learning — if indeed he is learning — in public, in real time, as he attempts to manage his new acquisition without seeming to grasp how it works or why people use it in the first place.
First the easy part: The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Under the 14th Amendment’s incorporation doctrine, that prohibition on Congress also applies to state and local governments. The First Amendment protects people from the government.
It does not, however, bind private individuals. If a social media company like Facebook or Twitter doesn’t like what you say, it can kick you off, and most people don’t have a problem with that. No one wants to participate in an online discussion that is overrun with trolls trying to ruin things for everyone else.
Still, most people like to know the rules going in, or, in technical speak, the “terms of service.” And most people would like those terms to be administered fairly, and not with a thumb on the scale that gives some people a pass while coming down on others like a 10-ton weight.
The rap against Twitter under its old management was it tended to give people on the political left the benefit of the doubt while not being as generous with people on the political right. There’s some evidence that perception was correct, but there’s little point in litigating that here because it’s Musk’s Twitter now, and he runs things differently, which is to say, chaotically.
Musk is more likely to give people on the political right the benefit of the doubt, but he’s even more likely to issue snap proclamations, change the rules on a whim and backpedal at the last minute. On Thursday night, for example, Musk banned several journalists, including some working for CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, for violating his latest instant edict forbidding even tweeting a link to a website that tracks airplane travel. Musk has long not liked the fact that his travels by private jet are public information that anyone with a computer can look up. So much for the “free speech absolutist.”
Musk’s stated reason for buying Twitter — to make it a more freewheeling platform — is laudable. Old Twitter was often too quick to ban people simply for saying the wrong thing. Countering “misinformation” assumes it’s always easy to sort out truth from falsehood — and that “experts” and the government are infallible and disinterested, which they’re not.
The First Amendment isn’t enough. Society benefits from a robust marketplace of ideas and an ethos of free speech in a broader sense, which means putting up with a lot of speech one might find annoying, noxious or even offensive. It’s not that there should be no rules, but they should be as few and clear as possible. Public support for free speech in that broad sense undergirds support for free speech in the legal, First Amendment sense. Without the former, the latter is sure to erode over time.
But Musk has not lived up to his mission statement. He’s been as censorious as Twitter’s old owners and a lot more capricious. And unlike with his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX, he doesn’t seem to have anyone around him who cares enough what happens to Twitter to try to rein in his worst instincts.
It’s Musk’s $44 billion, but he doesn’t seem to be getting his money’s worth.
