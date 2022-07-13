Volunteers clean up others’ mess
In an era when we are constantly confronted by high-profile political strife, greed, crime and selfishness, it’s easy to forget that the Decatur area has more than its share of good people who give generously of themselves to improve the environment and the lives of their neighbors.
That was evident Saturday when 40 volunteers, organized by Decatur Morgan County Tourism and Tennessee RiverLine Partnership, spent a hot summer day collecting litter from tributaries of the Tennessee River in Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
These volunteers most certainly did not contribute to the litter they picked up Saturday. Rather, they were cleaning up other people’s mess. The volunteers collected 864 pounds of discarded furniture, tires, fast-food bags, beer cans, water bottles, cigarette butts and spent firearm casings.
Decatur resident Jeanne Payne explained succinctly why she was making the effort.
“I want to see Decatur get the most use of the river possible,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have the river here. It’s part of me. It’s a gift to our area. I can tell people are getting more excited about the river and the opportunities it brings. Decatur is one of the gems of north Alabama. We have to take care of the river. That’s why I am out here today.”
Saturday’s cleanup was not the first and won’t be the last. Dozens of coordinated efforts to remove litter take place every year, with people volunteering their time when they have other things to do and places to be.
The Decatur area has an abundance of natural beauty that too often is marred by litter. Too many of us are part of the problem, and we can all be thankful that volunteers are doing their best to undo the damage.
Decatur benefits from parks
Decatur’s numerous parks are the envy of many cities. Wilson Morgan, Rhodes Ferry, Founders and Delano parks stand out, but many more also provide green space that allow people to exercise and congregate.
Recognizing that local parks are among Decatur’s most appealing selling points, the City Council is doubling down. Among the new parks the city is considering or actively building is a 2.5-acre Linnett Street Park, parks at Chestnut Grove Elementary and Frances Nungester Elementary, a park by Fire Station 8 in Indian Hills, a park in Austinville and upgrades to the Wilson Morgan dog parks and Founders Park.
We applaud the city’s efforts, with the caveat that the council must remember that parks are not a one-time expenditure but a long-term commitment. They add to the beauty of the city and the quality of life of its residents, but only if they are carefully maintained. That means future budgets and staffing must take into account the added burden.
Is that extra expense worth it? Absolutely.
