Augustus Gloop will remain ‘fat’
Last week, Roald Dahl’s publisher announced it would update the late writer’s children’s books to make them more suitable for today’s readers. By the week’s end, it had relented.
Dahl is the author of such classics as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “The Witches” and “James and the Giant Peach” — books known as much for their dark wit as their memorable characters. But that wit doesn’t go over well with the editors now charged with making sure they never publish anything that might cause offense. So, they made changes.
“Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ — originally published in 1964 — became ‘enormous’ rather than ‘enormously fat,’” reported The Associated Press. “In ‘Witches,’ an ‘old hag’ became an ‘old crow,’ and a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be a ‘top scientist or running a business’ instead of a ‘cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman.’”
The reaction was swift and decisive.
“While tweaking old books for modern sensibilities is not a new phenomenon in publishing, the scale of the edits drew strong criticism from free-speech groups such as writers’ organization PEN America, and from authors including Salman Rushdie,” AP reported.
In response, publisher Penguin Random House is going the New Coke/Coca-Cola Classic route. Penguin will still publish the rewritten Dahl volumes under its Puffin children’s imprint, but it will keep Dahl’s versions in print as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection” under its Penguin imprint.
“We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation,” Puffin announced Friday. A cynic might think this was the plan all along.
Which version prevails is now up to parents, teachers and librarians — and how much credit they give children to navigate a world that isn’t always nice.
Common sense in milk labeling
Speaking of giving people credit, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued proposed rules last week that credit American adults with enough common sense to know what milk is and what it isn’t.
For years, the dairy industry has lobbied the FDA to enact labeling rules that would prevent the makers of soy milk, coconut milk, almond milk and other not-from-a-cow milks from calling their products milk.
The dairy industry’s argument is that calling these products “milk” — the technical term for them is “plant-based milk alternatives” or PBMAs — confuses consumers.
The FDA last week, however, decided consumers are not, in fact, confused. Consumers know full well that soy milk doesn’t come from a cow. That’s why they buy it.
Predictably, the dairy industry is not happy. The National Milk Producers Federation issued a statement decrying the proposed rules and saying they fall “short of ending the decades-old problem of misleading plant-based labeling using dairy terminology.”
This is a problem only for the dairy industry, which would rather its non-dairy competition have to use some strange new name that turns off consumers. Ironically, the dairy industry’s statement concedes, in a roundabout way, that they don’t need protection from the FDA by thanking “consumers, who sales data show drank fewer fake dairy beverages in 2022 than in 2021, part of a broader awakening to the bogus marketing of fake milk manufacturers that have been accepted uncritically for far too long.”
That’s one way of looking at it. We suspect consumers simply know what they want and are smart enough to know that if they want milk from a cow, the label will not include the word “almond.”
