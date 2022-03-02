The world has changed. Seemingly overnight, the status quo that has prevailed in Europe since the 1990s has been upended, and the Cold War has returned, along with a hot war between Russia and another of the former Soviet republics, Ukraine.
The ramifications of this will be felt not just in Europe, but all over the globe. Higher gas prices may be only the start.
For Russia’s leadership, especially the dictator Vladimir Putin, there is no going back. It’s either victory or humiliation. Those are the terms Putin set when he broadcast his absurd justification for Russia invading its neighbor, which includes the “de-nazification” of a country whose democratically elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.
Putin’s playbook has always been, when his popularity is flagging at home, to foment a crisis in one of Russia’s neighbors. He rose to power with what was almost certainly a staged bombing in Chechnya in 1999, which he blamed on Islamic terrorists. He propped himself up by attacking the former Soviet republic of Georgia. And he did it again when he seized the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014 and began backing militant separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The saying “all politics is local” applies just as much elsewhere as it does here, and Russia is not immune. Nor are dictators. Even dictators require some level of public support, which is why the Russian state’s reaction to peaceful protesters demanding an end to their country’s hostilities in Ukraine has been predictable. More than 5,500 people have been arrested or detained in the protests that have broken out in major Russian cities, according to the volunteer group OVD-info, which monitors protest activities in Russia.
Despite the attempts of U.S. political partisans to blame either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump or even former president Barack Obama for Russia’s actions, this is a largely domestic matter for Putin. In short, it’s not always about us.
Nor is the invasion, as Sen. Tommy Tuberville bizarrely claimed last week, because Putin “can’t feed his people.” Tuberville seems to think Russia is still communist and needs more farmland.
Some Russia observers say Putin is obsessed with re-forming the old Soviet Union. It may be his goal is somewhat more modest, but just as threatening to world peace: reconstituting the old Slavic-Viking Rus’ Land that is now Russia, Belarus and Ukraine — in short, a Greater Russia. Putin already has made Belarus his client state, participating in the invasion along with Russia. Now Putin is looking to make Ukraine a client state as well, with a puppet government in place of an elected one.
The resistance of the Ukrainians and their president in the face of the largest army in Europe has been nothing short of heroic. If Putin hoped the crisis would split Europe, he got the opposite. Bickering European nations put aside their differences and united against him, including nationalist governments like Hungary’s that have been cozying up to Putin in recent years. Finland and Sweden, which have long resisted joining NATO, are now talking seriously about joining.
Just when it seemed like Western free-market liberalism was in crisis, under attack from both the populist right and the socialist left, liberalism has regained its confidence. Putin probably wasn’t expecting that, either.
The Ukrainian cause is the entire free world’s cause. That doesn’t mean the U.S. should get involved with troops or by enforcing no-fly zones, both of which would risk direct confrontation with what remains a nuclear power. But the U.S. should be prepared to do everything in its power short of that.
