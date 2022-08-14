Following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, many of the former president’s supporters went into attack mode, accusing the FBI of planting evidence and, in a twist of supreme irony, even calling for defunding it.
“Our government has become an institution that protects and serves the elites, while the people suffer under the America last ruling class,” tweeted Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on Thursday. “We must defund the FBI, dismantle the DOJ, and gut the agencies of political biases and persecutions.”
In a convergence of far right and far left, Green’s tweet got an endorsement from Briahna Joy Gray, the press secretary for socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.
However checkered the FBI’s past — or even present — the newfound opposition among Republicans toward specifically those branches of law enforcement that investigate the former president strikes us as opportunistic. For her part, Green is selling “Defund the FBI” T-shirts and caps for $30 a pop.
The profiteering is merely shameless. The rhetoric, however, is potentially dangerous. Right-wing social media influencer Steven Crowder — a man too embarrassing even for Fox News — tweeted after the FBI raid, “Sleep well. Tomorrow is war.” Tomorrow came, and it turned out Crowder, like Green, simply had a new T-shirt to sell.
But at least one person, it seems, was willing to go to war for the former president.
A man identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer attempted Thursday to break inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office. According to the Associated Press account, Shiffer was armed with a nail gun and an AR-15-style rifle when he tried to breach the visitor screening area. He fled when agents confronted him, and died later after a standoff and gun battle along Interstate 71 in Ohio.
Authorities are now looking into social media posts they believe are Shiffer’s and whether he had any ties to extremist groups.
Extremists on the far right often speak of a coming “second Civil War” as if the nation is on the verge of breaking up. In January, a columnist for the venerable New Yorker magazine asked, “Is a civil war ahead?”
The short answer is “no.” We are not on the verge of civil war. But we could be seeing the return of the type of widespread violent social unrest we’ve not had in America since the 1970s.
Back then it was the far left, rather than the far right, carrying out its campaign of shootings and bombings. From the Black Panthers to the Weather Underground, the U.S. did not lack for domestic terror groups. And just as right-wing extremists find friends in Congress and the media today, left-wing extremists had friends in high places then. (Conductor Leonard Bernstein’s cocktail party fundraiser for the Black Panthers, memorably recounted in author Tom Wolfe’s “Radical Chic,” comes to mind.)
Then as now, these extremists seem more likely to get themselves killed than carry off their plots. The Weather Underground’s most successful bombing occurred when they accidentally destroyed their own hideout.
The Twitter convergence of Marjorie Taylor Green and Briahna Joy Gray is no surprise. The extreme left and extreme right have always had more in common than they care to admit. Both elevate a healthy skepticism of institutions like the FBI to a kind of paranoia. Both claim to support free speech in theory but in practice try to silence their opponents. Both blame their failures not on their inability to appeal to voters, but on “rigged” systems. And both are convinced that a “revolution” is just around the corner — if only they can light the spark.
We don’t need the far right to repeat the far left’s folly. The civil war won’t come, but people will die.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.