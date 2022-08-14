The Issue

The United States is not on the brink of a second civil war, but growing unrest on the far right has disturbing similarities to the violent social unrest unleashed by left-wing extremists in the 1960s and '70s.

Following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, many of the former president’s supporters went into attack mode, accusing the FBI of planting evidence and, in a twist of supreme irony, even calling for defunding it.

