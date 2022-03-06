Russia’s threat to stop selling rocket engines to the United States is a hollow one that will have virtually no impact on U.S. space launches or aerospace companies like United Launch Alliance.
Fortunately, the U.S. began weaning itself off Russia-supplied RD-180 engines in 2014, after Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.
Dmitry Rogozin, the combative ultra-nationalist who leads Russia’s state space agency, Roscosmos, laid down his gauntlet last week.
“In a situation like this we can’t supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what,” Rogozin said on Russian state television, as reported by Reuters.
The “situation like this” is Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which has united the West in placing strict sanctions on Russia, officials of the Russian Federation and the billionaire oligarchs who both keep their businesses and positions at the pleasure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and support him and his ruling party.
Rogozin is one of those Putin associates who serves at his pleasure, and he was difficult to work with even before events rendered that moot.
“One former U.S. official who recently interacted with Rogozin at an international conference ... said Rogozin can be ‘brash’ and a ‘blowhard,’” according to Politico last week.
ULA currently uses the RD-180 engines to launch its Atlas V rockets, assembled at its Decatur facility.
ULA has government and private contracts for roughly 25 more Atlas V launches through 2025, but it already has enough of the engines on hand in Decatur to accommodate those launches.
ULA President and CEO Tony Bruno isn’t worried about using the engines without Russian support.
“Been flying them for many years, lots of experience. Also, I have personal experience in flying other people’s rockets without their support, which informs my confidence,” Bruno tweeted last month.
Bruno told Aviation Week that ULA accelerated engine deliveries last year as tensions between the U.S. and Russia increased, just in case the situation worsened.
ULA is working to switch to the Atlas V’s successor rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, which will use the BE-4 engines supplied by Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin is building those engines at its plant in Huntsville and testing them at Marshall Space Flight Center, but the BE-4 has experienced numerous delays and has not yet been delivered to ULA, which has plans for two Vulcan missions this year.
“This is the hardest and most exciting part of any rocket development program,” Bruno said last year on MSNBC. “It is being paced by those brand new engines, their new technology and new fuel.”
The BE-4 delays are a growing concern for the U.S. Space Force, but ULA’s forward thinking in stockpiling RD-180s mean Rogozin’s threats don’t amount to much for the U.S.
Other countries and some private companies that rely on Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for their launches, however, are scrambling.
British satellite company OneWeb, which launches low-orbit telecommunications satellites, announced last week it was suspending launches from Baikonur.
There is also the matter of the International Space Station, in which the Russians are a partner.
Russian cargo ships periodically use their thrusters to keep the ISS in orbit. In a tweet last month, Rogozin threatened that could end.
“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or... Europe?” Rogozin tweeted.
To that, SpaceX rocket entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted, “SpaceX.”
America’s space program doesn’t need Russia anymore, and that’s definitely a good thing.
