There is good news and bad news on the front lines of Alabama’s fight against COVID-19.
The good news is there is high demand for the coronavirus vaccine, which means a lot of people are taking the effort to try to protect themselves. The more people who do so, and the more quickly they do it, the sooner we can reach herd immunity. That is the point at which enough people are inoculated against the virus that causes COVID-19 that it cannot transmit and reproduce itself effectively. That is where we want to be.
The bad news is Alabama is getting a late start, and the hotline set up for people to schedule vaccinations has been overwhelmed.
On Monday, health departments began administering vaccinations to people age 75 and older. Appointments can be scheduled at all health departments through the Alabama Department of Public Health hotline at 1-855-566-5333.
As the state plays catch-up, it should look for outside expertise. Vaccinating enough people to reach herd immunity in the midst of a yearlong pandemic is not just a medical issue. It’s a distribution and logistics issue.
Some people have joked that distribution should be turned over to Amazon or even Chick-fil-A. Maybe it started as a joke, but there is some wisdom there.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has turned to one of his state’s most recognizable corporations to help with vaccine distribution there.
Starbucks has assigned 11 employees “with expertise in labor and deployment, operations, and research and development” to help the state reach its goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day, NBC News reported. Inslee is also counting on 2,000 Washington pharmacies to set up drive-thru vaccination sites.
“The Starbucks employees assigned to work on vaccine distribution will use the company’s computer simulation modeling system to find ways to expedite inoculations, according to the state and the company,” NBC reported. “Starbucks and Washington hope the partnership will create an improved vaccine distribution network across the state’s 39 counties and 29 tribal nations.”
Alabama should be gearing up to do something similar, and more. In fact, getting input from Chick-fil-A or similar franchises that have drastically revamped their restaurant drive-thrus to deal with increased traffic while the coronavirus has people unable or afraid to venture inside isn’t a joke at all: It’s a good idea.
Where possible, the state should also look to small businesses for expertise and infrastructure. That is especially important when partnering with pharmacies, where independently owned pharmacies are major players in addition to the national chains.
West Virginia has vaccinated more of its residents per capita than any other state, and it has done so by relying on small business.
“West Virginia has emerged as an unlikely success in the nation’s otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout, largely because of the state’s decision to reject a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens and instead enlist mom-and-pop pharmacies to vaccinate residents against the virus that has killed over 395,000 Americans,” reported The Associated Press.
The key seems to be to avoid the bureaucratic tangle, which means first looking beyond government and second looking beyond huge corporations that have their own bureaucratic issues. In a fast-moving situation, with a rapidly mutating disease and deaths mounting, the response must be fast, and it must be nimble.
