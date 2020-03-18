When the COVID-19 pandemic has finally run its course, books will be written about what was done wrong and how to avoid those mistakes in the future.
Books will also be written about countries that did it right. South Korea, which initiated widespread coronavirus testing as soon as possible, seems a good candidate for emulation. So, too, does Singapore, although it may be that the measures taken by the city-state of roughly 5.6 million people do not scale up to countries the size of the United States.
Yet apart from all the things governments could have done or could have done better, there are also lessons to be learned about how government bureaucracy and red tape got in the way of a faster response.
For weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention operated the only diagnostic lab testing for coronavirus while rules and regulations prevented additional labs from testing, using diagnostic methods already used in China and Europe, where the coronavirus got a head start. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration has had to loosen its own rules about who can perform tests and under what conditions.
One wonders why some of the rules the FDA is now suspending exist in the first place. On Saturday, the agency said it wouldn’t take action against compounding pharmacies that make their own alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Along similar lines, the Alabama Board of Pharmacy is now allowing pharmacists to refill some prescriptions, mostly those for chronic conditions, without going through a physician, as long as the prescribing doctor is notified, by phone or in writing, within 72 hours. The emergency order allowing this is set to expire March 31, but this seems like something pharmacists should be allowed to do anyway, especially for customers taking medication for chronic conditions. Why waste physicians’ time writing new prescriptions for drugs their patients may be on for life, and why make patients jump through additional hoops?
It goes beyond medical rules. People are beginning to see just how unnecessary and arbitrary many rules we encounter as we go about our normal activities truly are.
The Transportation Security Administration, for example, has partially waived its inane rule banning liquids and gels of more than 3.4 ounces on flights. This is so airplane passengers can carry larger bottles of hand sanitizer, but it demonstrates how unnecessary many of the post-9/11 air travel rules are. They add nothing to safety. They are merely security theater.
In New York, bars and restaurants forbidden from allowing dine-in customers for the duration of the outbreak are now allowed to sell alcoholic beverages for takeaway. In Texas, the governor has waived rules prohibiting trucks from the alcohol industry from being used to stock grocery stores. It’s becoming obvious that these prohibitionist measures are absurd.
The lesson of COVID-19 seems to be that an energetic and proactive government is necessary for spotting the problem and containing it, but a flexible private sector unencumbered with pointless rules and regulations is necessary to respond to it.
