Volunteer fire departments are almost an afterthought in the dispute between the Morgan County Commission and the county's three public school systems over who should reap the benefits of the state's online sales tax.
A law enacted last year directs most of the online sales tax to Decatur City, Hartselle City and Morgan County schools to replace revenue from traditional sales taxes. That revenue, which went mostly to schools, has been in decline as more retail activity moved online, and the online sales tax was meant to address that.
The Morgan County Commission, however, has dug in, disputing the local law's constitutionality and refusing to disburse online tax revenue to the school systems. In response, the school systems have filed suit. In the meantime, the online tax revenue goes into escrow, awaiting the legal process to run its course.
Left on the sideline are Morgan County's volunteer fire departments, which also are to receive revenue from the online sales tax, under the law passed last year and sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.
The local law allows the County Commission to keep only 5% of the online sales tax revenue it receives for “administrative purposes.” From the remaining money, the law requires the commission to send 85% of the funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds would go to volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
One and a half percent doesn't seem like a lot of money — about $820 annually for each volunteer fire department in Morgan County — especially when 5% is meant to cover simply the county's administrative costs associated with disbursing the revenue. But every little bit helps those volunteer fire departments, many of which are strapped for cash and struggling to remain active.
This is not so much an issue in Morgan County, where the volunteer fire departments appear to have adequate funding. In Morgan County, homeowners pay a 3 mill tax for fire protection, which means each department receives roughly $100,000 a year.
Other counties are not so fortunate. And in the absence of their own local laws or, better still, a state law, there's no guarantee they'll receive their share of online tax revenue, no matter how small.
That's more of an issue in Lawrence and Limestone counties, both of which have lost volunteer fire departments in recent years.
Funding, however, is only a small part of the troubles facing volunteer fire departments. Bigger issues involve a lack of volunteers and aging volunteers. Fewer young people are answering the call to be volunteer firefighters.
That's worrisome because many of us living in rural areas count on volunteer fire departments to answer the call in the event of a fire or medical emergency. We count on them to save lives and property. They also help homeowners save money on their insurance by way of lower premiums for homeowners who live near volunteer fire stations.
Volunteer fire departments need our support. Not everyone is cut out to be a volunteer firefighter, but if that sounds like something that interests you, now is the time to give it serious consideration. Communities served by these departments can help promote them. And the departments also need financial support where they're not getting it, and even where they are. The Morgan County Commission shouldn't begrudge volunteer departments a mere 1.5%.
