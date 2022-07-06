What stands out most about Decatur?
It could be historic homes and buildings, such as the railroad depot and Old State Bank. It could be the natural beauty of tree-lined streets and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. It could be the Cook Museum of Natural Science and state-of-the-art recreational facilities.
Or it could be trash.
The grounds of Point Mallard Park on Tuesday morning were an example of the unceasing littering of the city. Debris was spread across the aquatic center’s parking lot, and trash also lay on the ground beside the park’s gravel pedestrian/cycling trail.
This disappointing sight didn’t represent a failure by a city department to clean up. It was a failure by many residents of Decatur and the surrounding area to perform a basic task and pick up after themselves while attending the aquatic center or Spirit of America Festival during the holiday weekend.
Decatur wants to improve its appearance. The city is paying a private contractor $239 per hour to help Environmental Services catch up on its curbside bulk-item pickup of trash and debris. It plans a Sixth Avenue Streetscape project with a cost that could reach $10 million.
But the litter at Point Mallard Park in the July 4 weekend aftermath shows those efforts will be in vain if residents don’t do their part. City officials and community leaders clearly need to make an anti-littering campaign part of their beautification effort.
To the city Parks and Recreation Department’s credit, it had an employee picking up the aquatic center parking lot shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. But that effort shouldn’t have been necessary. The city should be able to focus its resources on other areas.
Residents shouldn’t treat outdoor Decatur as if it’s some giant stadium where cleanup crews will come through after a game to remove cups and food wrappers from aisles.
We hope the people who mindlessly tossed plastic bottles, empty food cartons and plastic bags on the grounds of Point Mallard Park last weekend don’t do the same in their home hallways and church aisles. Roadways and other outdoor spaces also should be treated with respect.
A First Avenue Southwest resident complained to the City Council last week that mice and rats have become a problem in his neighborhood, and city officials said illegal dumping and piles of trash found nearby may be part of the cause.
The city had the illegal dumping cleaned up and may consider installing surveillance cameras at the site to identify who is responsible for any future trashing of the neighborhood.
We encourage the city to be proactive in enforcing ordinances against illegal dumping. But more than that, we encourage local residents to dispose of their trash properly — at all times.
